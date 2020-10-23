Master Gardeners: Finding science-based garden advice

These days you can get gardening information just about anywhere. In addition to the internet, there are radio shows, books, TV shows and classes offered by various organizations to help you learn. Even many gardening catalogs include educational tidbits.

But how do you know whether you can trust the information you’re seeing? We all know to take information from an unknown source on the internet with a grain of salt. The easiest way to know whether information found online is reliable is to look at the source. If it’s from a research organization, such as a university or state agricultural agency, the information will be reliable.

The same is true for information from Master Gardener programs. Master Gardeners provide science-based gardening information.

If you can’t easily verify that your information source is reliable, try doing an internet search on the main points to see if a scientific source or paper supports them. This can be harder than it seems, because gardening advice online often simply repeats what someone else said, and the original source can be challenging to track down.