Master Gardeners

Master Gardeners: Growing your own salads

I love salads. A salad with my dinner is almost as essential as a glass of wine.

When most of us think of a green salad we think of lettuce. Lettuce has been cultivated for thousands of years. The word lettuce comes from the Latin for milk, due to the milky liquid it produces when a leaf is broken.

Romaine lettuce, also known as cos, originated on the Greek island of Cos in the Aegean Sea. It was adopted by the Romans, hence the name romaine. It is my favorite lettuce, so when the Master Gardeners’ Field Test committee decided to try three varieties of romaine, I was all in. 

The three romaine lettuces we chose were Little Gem, Truchas and Flashy Trout Back. Little Gem forms a low small green head. Truchas is similar in size and shape but dark red. Flashy Trout Back has larger leaves that are light green with red speckles. It forms larger, more cylindrical heads.

We started our seeds in early September for a fall crop. Most of us started our seeds in cell packs and transplanted the seedlings to 4-inch pots, then into the ground, raised beds or containers.

Lettuce seeds require light to germinate, so they need to be planted with very little soil on top. This is one reason to start them in pots. Sown outdoors they are vulnerable to birds, slugs and other disturbance. Planting seeds directly into the vegetable bed will work, but the number of successful plants is less predictable.

Little Gem and Flashy Trout Back were similar in speed of germination and maturation. Truchas grew much more slowly. By early November most of us were harvesting lettuce.

Little Gem was the favorite from the start. We found it to be crisp and sweet. Truchas was similar in flavor and also added color to our salads.

As the weeks passed, some of us noted that the Little Gem plants were going to seed, but the Flashy Trout Back were holding their heads longer. At this point, we began to appreciate the latter variety more. At first it had seemed a bit limp, but as it matured the leaves became firmer and tastier. No one reported bolting of the Truchas, probably because it matured slowly and produced heads later in the season.

Slugs were the most common pest. UC guidelines advocate collecting and disposing of slugs and snails manually and using baits as a last resort. If you use slug bait, look for one that contains iron phosphate. These baits are the only ones that are safe for children, domestic animals, birds, fish and other wildlife.

At the end of the trial, we all agreed that we would grow lettuce again. Some of us were so encouraged by our success that we decided to see what would happen if we planted lettuce every month for a year.

We decided to plant only Little Gem for this trial. Germination was faster in the warm months (three to four days) than in the cold months (up to two weeks). However, in really hot weather, some seeds appeared to fail completely. They then suddenly sprouted a month or more later. We learned that lettuce seeds will sometimes respond to hot weather by going dormant, then sprout later when it's cooler.

During the transition from late spring to summer we experienced some early bolting, meaning the lettuce developed a seed stalk prematurely. Seeds sown between April and July sometimes bolted before forming heads. Later, some plants, while not going to seed, still did not form proper heads. Instead, they stayed small and formed elongated heads with yellowing lower leaves.

Lettuce is clearly a cool-weather crop. Despite some problems in the hottest months, we were able to start seeds and harvest lettuce every month of the year.

We had to take extra care in the summer, sometimes covering the plants when the sun was blazing, and always keeping them adequately watered. We also noticed that, once heads formed, we had to harvest them immediately. Leaving them even a day or two longer in the summer caused them to form seed stalks.

We asked trial participants if they would change their planting schedule because of this experience. The answer was a resounding yes. Those of us who stuck to the schedule were surprised that it wasn’t that hard.

We intend to continue with successive plantings of various kinds of lettuce. Our experience inspired the idea of doing the same with other vegetables.

There’s almost no end to the vegetables that you can rotate through your edible garden over the course of a year. We are fortunate to live in a climate mild enough to experiment with gardening in every season.

Gardening with the Masters: Join UC Master Gardeners of Napa County and Ole Health on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ole Health South Campus, 300 Hartle Court, Napa, for a workshop on gardening. Children 5 years old or older, accompanied by an adult, are welcome. Attendance is limited. Register at www.olehealth.org/our-services/community-outreach-resources

Emergency Preparedness Fair: Join UC Master Gardeners of Napa County on Tuesday, June 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the county of Napa Administrative Building, 1195 Third St., Napa, to learn what you can do to prepare for emergencies. Learn about the resources in Napa County that are here to help you and how to landscape to lower the fire risk to your home. The event is free and no registration is required.

Workshop: Join UC Master Gardeners of Napa County for a workshop on “Landscaping in Fire-Prone Areas” on Thursday, June 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Learn how to reduce the risk around your home. Register [surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=37288] to receive the Zoom link.

Series: Helpful hints from the Master Gardeners of Napa County

Need advice about gardening, landscaping, pest management and more? The Master Gardeners of Napa County are here to help. This is a collection of their most recent columns.

Master Gardener of Napa County: Kids garden differently than adults
Home and Garden

Master Gardener of Napa County: Kids garden differently than adults

  • CARRIE STROHL UC Master Gardener of Napa County
  • Updated

Gardening is a great way to grow food, connect with nature and stay physically active for adults and children. Kids, however, don’t have the same abilities and attention span as adults, so here are tips to keep in mind if you’re gardening with young people or designing a garden for them.

Master Gardeners: Choosing flowering trees
Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Choosing flowering trees

  • SUSANNW VON ROSENBERG UC Master Gardener of Napa County
  • Updated

Flowering trees are really one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to beautify your yard. Napa County Master Gardeners have some suggestions that will thrive. 

Master Gardeners of Napa County: Black history and gardening
Master Gardener

Master Gardeners of Napa County: Black history and gardening

  • SUSANNE VON ROSENBERG
  • Updated

"We all need to keep learning, discovering new perspectives and combining the best ideas and practices from the rich tapestry of cultures in our country," writes Napa County Master Gardener Susanne Von Rosenberg as she explores the connection between Black history and American gardening. 

Master Gardeners: A pruning primer
Master Gardener

Master Gardeners: A pruning primer

  • SUSANNE VON ROSENBERG UC Master Gardener of Napa County
  • Updated

One of the more common questions asked at the Master Gardener help desk is, “Why is my fruit tree not yielding any fruit?” How you prune your tree can often provide answers.  

Master Gardeners: The world of the bumblebee
Master Gardener

Master Gardeners: The world of the bumblebee

  • Susanne von Rosenberg, UC Master Gardener of Napa County
  • Updated

They used to be called “humble bees” because they hum; that term gave way to "bumblebee" because of their somewhat bumbling flight path. Here's a look at their world. 

Master Gardeners: The multi-purpose poppy
Master Gardener

Master Gardeners: The multi-purpose poppy

  • DENISE LEVINE UC Master Gardener of Napa County
  • Updated

What comes to mind when you think of poppies? They have been used to commemorate heroes, brighten landscapes, attract pollinators, provide medicine and to flavor foods.

Master Gardeners: The flowers that follow the sun
Master Gardener

Master Gardeners: The flowers that follow the sun

  • JULIE PRAMUK UC Master Gardener of Napa County
  • Updated

The sunflower faces east at dawn and greets the sun, then slowly turns west as the sun moves across the sky, a trait known as heliotropism. During the night the flower slowly turns back east to repeat the cycle.

Napa County Master Gardeners: August in the garden
Master Gardener

Napa County Master Gardeners: August in the garden

  • Denise Seghesio Levine UC Master Gardener of Napa County
  • Updated

Even if you are busy harvesting and giving away zucchini, picking tomatoes for salads and sauces and preserving summer’s sweet fruits for winter treats, it is time to take a break and plan next year’s garden.

Napa County Master Gardeners: Get to know your weeds
Master Gardener

Napa County Master Gardeners: Get to know your weeds

  • Susanne von Rosenberg U.C. Master Gardener of Napa County
  • Updated

 Weeds can provide some benefits, so learning about the different weeds can help you decide whether you just might let certain ones grow for a while. Over time, you may make friends with certain weeds and make them part of the cycle of your garden.

Donna Woodward is a UC Master Gardener of Napa County. 

Got garden questions? Contact the Master Gardeners' Help Desk. Submit  questions through their diagnosis form, sending any photos to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org or leave a detailed message at 707- 253-4143. A Master Gardener will get back to you by phone or email. For more information visit napamg.ucanr.edu.

