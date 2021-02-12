Master Gardeners: Native plants that thrive in the shade

Ribes are summer-deciduous, meaning that if they do not get enough water, they will shed their leaves in the summer. You can plan them 10 to 15 feet from an irrigated area, and that will supply enough water to let them keep their leaves.

Cream bush (also called ocean spray and California spirea) grows up to 6 feet tall and has beautiful 5-inch-long clusters of white flowers. I’ve added it to my list of plants to try. The growing notes caution that it has a lovely fragrance from 20 to 30 feet away, but that it smells like “old newspapers” close up. While I’m still trying to puzzle out how this is possible, I would definitely follow the recommendation to plant it 20 or more feet away from your house and garden areas you hang out in.

Finally consider native honeysuckles (Lonicera spp.) and California pipevine (Aristolochia californica) for flowering vines for a shady area. California honeysuckles are not aggressive and like to grow into and through other bushes. There are species adapted to both moist and dry areas and different shades of flowers. Without support, California honeysuckle acts like a groundcover. Pipevine is deciduous and fairly drought tolerant (but can also tolerate moist soils). It has very unusual flowers that are about 1 inch long and shaped like a small pipe. The larva of pipevine swallowtail butterflies lives on this vine.