* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Carine Hines is co-owner of Sun Tracker Farm, a vendor at the Napa Farmers Market. She is also on the market’s board of directors.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive. The market is open Saturdays year-round and on Tuesdays, April through September, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, to sign up for its newsletter or donate to the market, visit napafarmersmarket.org.