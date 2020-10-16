Master Gardeners: October in the garden

Similarly, my pole beans are largely exhausted and ready to be removed. I can’t take out all of my squash plants yet because a few are still ripening fruit. However, those that have yielded enough or have only very immature fruits are also coming out. By the way, you can treat those very young winter squash like summer squash; they are edible and tasty.

Because I’m a great fan of cucumbers, I usually coax my cucumber plants as far into the fall as I can. You may also have vegetables that you just really don’t want to let go of. That’s part of the planning process as well. If you’re saving seeds for next year, remember to do that before you remove the plants.

Not all of my summer vegetable plants have to come out at the same time because I don’t need all that space for planting. The areas that I’ll be planting next spring are great candidates for growing cover crops right now. I like to use fava beans, which are easy to plant. You can eat the young leaves (steamed like spinach) and the flowers (fun in salads), and you can leave some of the flowers to develop into fava beans. I usually like to let the plants mature in those areas where I’ll put warm-season crops in late April or May.