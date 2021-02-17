Master Gardeners of Napa County" Black history and gardening

This tends to be the only thing we learn about Carver; other important accomplishments are left out. For example, he was a great promoter of using compost to enrich soils. He showed that compost greatly increased soil productivity compared to methods common at the time. Using compost to build garden soil is still considered a best practice.

Carver’s primary focus was on helping small farmers become self-sufficient and enabling them to create products similar to those they could not afford to purchase. Today we would call this appropriate technology. He also established the agricultural extension service in Alabama.

Marie Clark Taylor was the first African-American woman to earn a Ph.D. in botany, in 1941. She researched the influence of light on flower formation and was so renowned for her improvements to the teaching of high-school science that President Lyndon Johnson encouraged her to share her methods internationally.

Booker T. Whatley developed the concept of a membership club for farms. Members would pay a membership fee and, in return for that investment, receive fresh produce that they picked themselves. This system gave farmers access to capital when they needed it and helped reduce labor costs. Today we call this concept community-supported agriculture.