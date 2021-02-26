Master Gardeners of Napa County: Climate changes in your garden

By now, most of us are familiar with the concept of climate change, but it can be hard to get accurate information about what is really happening, especially at the local level. It usually takes quite a while for climate scientists to process information and let us know what is going on.

If you’ve lived in your neighborhood for a while, though, you may have noticed some substantial changes recently. Aside from the obvious wildfire issues (the average wildfire season is now 75 days longer than it was in the 1970s), we are experiencing changes in rainfall patterns, maximum and minimum temperatures and summer fog.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

All of these changes have implications for our gardens. We’ve talked in the past about the need to increase the resiliency of our gardens (such as reducing their dependence on water, creating more shade, and planting plants adapted to drier climates) and to remain flexible.

I encourage you to track temperatures and rainfall in your garden so that you can start to understand what specifically is happening there. By doing so, I have learned that the absolute minimum temperatures in my yard over the past three years have been between 8 and 10 degrees warmer than the previous decade.