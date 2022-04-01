Master Gardeners of Napa County: Colorful salvias thrive in Napa County

Salvias, commonly known as sages, are members of the Lamiaceae botanical family. Rosemary and mint are in the family, too.

Salvias thrive in many parts of the world, including Europe, South America and Asia. There are an estimated 900 varieties in the Americas, with most coming from Central and South America.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Salvias make wonderful additions to our Napa Valley gardens because they are drought-tolerant, long-lived and bloom for many months. They flower in a variety of colors, including blue, purple, pink, white and red.

One of my favorites, Salvia microphylla "Hot Lips," came to the U.S. from San Miguel de Allende in the early 1990s. Since then, many gardeners have planted it. On a trip to Ireland a few years ago, I saw it growing in the arboretum in Dublin. I recognized it as I have it growing in my own garden.

Someone from San Francisco’s Strybing Arboretum discovered Hot Lips on a visit to Mexico. It was part of a centerpiece on a dining table. The visitor took cuttings back to the arboretum for propagation. Arboretum volunteers named it. The blooms may be solid red or solid white, but many are white with a bright red lip.

Hot Lips is an aggressive grower if watered. My four plants, started from 1-gallon pots, have increased in size over the years. I have even given several away as they are easy to propagate. A couple of times a year I cut it back aggressively so it can bloom on new growth.

Bees and hummingbirds love these flowers, but deer and rabbits avoid them because of the smell — a smell I love, by the way.

Another great salvia for Napa Valley gardens is Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia or Salvia yangii). It has greyish leaves and blue flowers and is very drought tolerant. Cut it back and shape it after it blooms. it has a tighter growth pattern than Hot Lips. It is native to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tibet.

Most salvias are perennials, which means they are long-lived and don’t need to be replanted each year. One of my favorites, whose name I have lost, seemed to die over the winter but has recovered well.

Salvias have square-shaped stems, which makes it easy to identify them. Occasionally, as a plant matures, the stems become rounder or even six-sided.

Salvias are also noted for their scents, some pleasant (pineapple sage) and some more controversial. Some salvias have been used extensively in folk medicine and researchers are still studying their medicinal properties.

Some salvias are native to California, from Baja to the Southern Oregon coast. One that’s common in local gardens is Salvia clevelandii Winifred Gillman. This sage was discovered in Gillman’s garden in Berkeley. The original Salvia clevelandii was discovered in 1874 in Baja and named for Daniel Cleveland, an amateur botanist and civic leader in San Diego.

You can find many varieties of salvia in local nurseries and online. They are easy and rewarding to grow, so bring home a few types and experiment.

Tomato Plant Sale

Napa County Master Gardeners will hold an online tomato seedling sale on Sunday, April 3, from 7 a.m. until sold out. Visit https://napamg.ucanr.edu/TomatoSale to order. The in-person tomato seedling sale is Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out, at 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Twenty-seven varieties will be available. Cash or check only.

Workshop

Napa County Master Gardeners will hold a free worm composting workshop on Sunday, April 3, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Register at https://bit.ly/3tsAuZm.

Tomato Lecture

UC Master Gardeners and Napa County Library are offering a "Tomato Small Talk" lecture via Zoom on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. Register here or at http://ucanr.edu/2022AprTomatoLibraryTalk.

Food Growing Forum

Napa County Master Gardeners will hold a virtual forum on “Salad Bowl Lettuce and Greens” on Sunday, April 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. Register for the Zoom link at https://bit.ly/35moQG8.

Got Garden Questions? Contact the Help Desk. The Master Gardener team is working remotely so submit your questions through the diagnosis form, sending any photos to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org or leave a detailed message at 707- 253-4143. A Master Gardener will get back to you by phone or email. For more information visit https://napamg.ucanr.edu or find us on Facebook or Instagram, UC Master Gardeners of Napa County.