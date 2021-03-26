Master Gardeners of Napa County: From deadly to delicious: Meet the many members of the nightshade family

The Solanaceae, or nightshade family, is a large one. Just as our own families can include the kindly grandma as well as the femme fatale, nightshade plants embrace favorite edibles such as potatoes, peppers, eggplants and tomatoes, while also claiming toxic plants such as tobacco, brugmansia, belladonna, and jimson weed.

The. 2,700 Solanaceae species have diverse habits, but they all produce solanine, an alkaloid toxin. In most foods, the solanine is present in such a small quantity that it is harmless.

Let us dispose of the second, more sinister, group first. These plants are attractive in the landscape and useful in attracting pollinators, but you don’t want to eat them. None of these toxic plants tastes good, so you would have to have a powerful thrill-seeking urge to consume them.

Even so, emergency rooms are familiar with jimson weed patients, who find the hallucinogenic plant in the wild. These unfortunate folks usually live to learn their lesson: leave foraging to the experts.

The name “nightshade” sounds dramatic, but some believe that the term arose because some nightshade flowers are particularly fragrant at night and some of the plants don’t mind the shade.