Master Gardeners of Napa County: Good reads for gardeners

Winter is supposed to be the time when gardeners, sheltered from the icy blast, curl up near their fireplaces and pore over seed catalogues and gardening books. However, California winters allow us to work in the garden year round, barring rain or the odd natural disaster.
Some of us feel guilty when we aren't poking the compost pile or pruning a shrub. But we do need inspiration.
The following list of books includes essays on the interrelatedness of all living things as well as how to color coordinate your yard. You can also travel the world's great gardens without leaving your chair, and learn how to make your personal landscape healthier and more sustainable.
"Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions, 2013) became a bestseller by word of mouth. Kimmerer is a botanist and professor at State University of New York. She is also a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
People are also reading…
You won't find lush photography and design here. It is a modest paperback that took off during the pandemic, when people had time for contemplation. They were also isolated, and Kimmerer’s writing style is warm and personal. You feel as if she is a friend.
"Braiding Sweetgrass," a series of meditative essays, is a fascinating book, replete with Native American tales, scientific knowledge, philosophy and a deep concern for the environment. Kimmerer writes about her own garden, with squash, corn and beans, the "three sisters" of Native American agriculture. She urges us to reflect upon our habits as consumers. It's an unconventional message at the beginning of the shopping season but a good one.
I picked up "The Compete Gardener" by Monty Don (Dorling Kindersley 2021, second edition) and thought a friend who is addicted to the author’s BBC television program would enjoy it. The book doesn't have Don’s mellifluous Cambridge accent, but it does have several stories about carelessly planting willow sprigs and having them turn into an impenetrable forest, or forgetting to clean out the pond and finding it choked with water lilies and frogs. (I enjoy reading about other people's mishaps.)
He couldn't do much about the willows, but he simply moved the pond to another location and started over. Photos include the halfway stages, when many of us get discouraged.
Most of his advice is applicable to California — apart from keeping tender plants in greenhouses over the winter — but even that's a good idea in some of our microclimates. Don pays attention to soil health, with chapters on composting, mulch and leaf mould. Soil maintenance may not sound as glamorous as an indoor grape arbor but without good soil, gardens aren't successful.
"The Garden Palette" by Jo Thompson (Royal Horticultural Society, 2022) is a full-color tutorial on creating harmonious color arrangements in your yard. I am not a fan of egg-yolk yellow flowers (unless they are sunflowers). And yet, the most successful plant in my yard is the Mexican marigold, an intensely golden flower. Its blue-green foliage tones down the bloom color a bit, as do the neighboring Hot Lips (red) and Amistad (navy blue) salvias.
Thompson juxtaposes lovely flower combinations with color samples showing how they work. She points out that coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) is an example of successful defiance of the "Colour Police." The colors — intense orange cone in the center of dazzling pink petals — “work in unison to create a clash in one plant," which then, paradoxically, harmonizes. If you want to improve the aesthetics of your garden, here is your book.
Phaidon Press reprinted a couple of gardening books in 2022. "The Gardener's Garden: Inspiration Across Continents and Centuries" is an engrossing encyclopedia, mostly full-color photographs of landscapes from all over the world.
Several are familiar to garden enthusiasts — Monet’s garden at Giverny, for example — but the awe-inspiring Oasis d'Aboukir in Paris might be unfamiliar. Botanist Patrick Blanc took plants from over 200 different species and ran them up the sides of a nondescript concrete façade on a busy street. He believes that even more people will be living in cities soon, and nature can soften the sharp edges. Don't worry; California is featured, too, including Sea Ranch, Filoli, the Ruth Bancroft Gardens and more.
"The Seasonal Gardener: Creative Planting Combinations" by Anna Pavord is another Phaidon reprint. The "High Summer" section could be especially useful to Napa gardeners. One photograph — red poppy, blue geranium, bronze fennel — could be straight out of our home.
And should you think, "oh, I will just plant a white garden," Pavord says it isn't that easy. Nothing is simply white; flowers have textures and tints and reflect light differently.
Finally, "Wild: The Naturalistic Garden" by Noel Kingsbury with photographs by Claire Takacs (Phaidon, 2022) features gardens from all over the world, from the Tokachi Millennium Forest in Japan to the High Line in New York City.
What they have in common is landscape design that looks unforced and natural.
Of course, this style requires a certain amount of manicuring — the High Line is a former elevated railway line on the lower West Side in New York — but the emphasis is on sustainability: less water, no pesticides and recognition that other living things inhabit gardens besides just plants. The look is effortless, but knowledge of specific plant needs is necessary for success. Home gardeners and professional landscapers can learn from this book.
Any one of these books would be a welcome gift for a gardening friend, and you might find inspiration as well.
Help Desk: The Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your garden questions on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Send your questions to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org. Include your name, address, phone number and a brief description of the problem. For best results, attach a photo of the plant. You may also leave a voicemail message with the same information at 707-253-4143.
Library Talk: UC Master Gardeners will host a talk on “Seasonal Tips and Ideas for the Gardener at Heart” via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. Learn about living holiday trees, forced bulbs and gift ideas for gardeners in your life. Register to receive the Zoom link.
Series: Helpful hints from the Master Gardeners of Napa County
Need advice about gardening, landscaping, pest management and more? The Master Gardeners of Napa County are here to help. This is a collection of their most recent columns.
Mycoremediation—using fungi to repair environments—is a new area of mycology (the study of fungus) that shows promise.
Roses blooming at the end of vine rows in spring and summer is a sight almost as familiar as the winter mustard bloom. But why do grape growers plant them?
The monarch butterfly has suffered a huge decline all over the U.S. One way to help them is to plant more milkweed so they have food as they travel through California.
Mushroom hunting is fun, writes Master Gardener Cindy Watter. "Educate yourself and take a guided walk."
Here's a guide to growing Jupiter's Beard in your garden.
According to the UC Davis Bug Squad, insects contribute an estimated $57 million annually to the U.S. economy, yet many are close to being endangered species. Here's how to help them.
What weed killed Abraham Lincon's mother? UC Master Gardener Penny Pawl explores topic of deadly plants.
The main thing is to enjoy your garden. It should be a place for relaxation; don't worry about everything looking perfect.
Napa County Master Gardener Penny Pawl installed an owl box in her yard, and a mother squirrel decided it was a fine place to raise her kits.
Easy to grow, sunflowers are called the "clever plants" by UC Davis researcher Dr. Stacy Harmer.
Lessons noted from the gardens at Saintsbury Winery in Carneros.
Master Gardeners of Napa County: The pipevine and the caterpillar: How a poisonous plant helps a butterfly
Master Gardener Penny Pawl explores the relationship between the Dutchman's pipevine, found in Napa, and caterpillars that safely consume the poisonous plant, which in turn makes the butterflies toxic to predators.
Keep your soil covered, the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County say. But what does covering the soil mean? Why do we want to cover it? And with what?
Most hydrangeas are real water gluttons, but the oakleaf hydrangea is not only dramatic and easy to care for, it requires very little water.
Last winter I was pleased to read that a fifth-grade student, Knox Van Emst, had read the entire series of Hardy Boys novels. He made excellen…
It has been said that olive trees thrive with drought, sun, rocky soil, silence and solitude. They also need a Mediterranean climate. Napa Valley provides it all.
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County have installed a new learning garden and the community is invited to the opening day on Sunday.
Every gardener has the ability to have a positive and significant influence on the earth’s warming climate. Improving soil by adding organic material like compost helps the life in earth’s over-tilled and compacted soil.
Here's a useful step by step guide to planting a fruit tree.
Want to know about the state of your soil? Bury cotton underwear and see what, if anything, eats it. (In Australia, it was kangaroos.)
How can you improve your soil and manage pests? UC researchers recommend integrated pest management.
Heal the earth by healing the soil? Are we really able to slow global warming by manipulating dirt?
Meet soldier flies, good guys to have in your compost bin.
The Euphorbia family contains more than 2,000 different plants, including perennials, annuals, biannuals and many succulents.
Why bother growing your own lettuce? Because there are so many wonderful types, many of which we never see in stores.
Get ready for summer tomatoes at the Master Gardeners annual sale.
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County are partnering with Ole Health to present a new gardening program for the community.
With spring planting on the horizon, the Master Gardeners have some tips for growing tomatoes in containers.
Since 1999, Debbie Stevens has held the title as Napa’s Worm Lady.
Access to Meyer lemons is a good reason to remain in California, writes Master Gardener Cindy Watter.
There are many flowering trees in Napa’s Fuller Park, and this spring would be a good time to see them in bloom.
Many gardeners spend a good bit of time trying to protect plants from wildlife, but Susanne von Roseberg feels that your garden and the planet will be enriched by encouraging wildlife to visit your garden.
If we want to reduce or even just stabilize temperatures in this time of rapid climate change, keeping our urban forests intact and thriving is an action we all can take.
Snails, slugs and weeds: Master Gardeners provides a list of things to think about in your garden in February.
In 2021 the Napa Master Gardeners’ field trials group decided to grow cauliflower, not just once but twice. Here are their results.
It all started with the water bill. That is how Linda St. Claire, a former UC Master Gardener of Napa County, described her conversion to storing rainwater to use in her garden.
As the new year gets underway, we start dreaming of what our gardens will be like in the spring and summer. Even if it is cold and wet there are things you can start planning and doing.
January is a great time of year to plant strawberries in Napa Valley, regardless of online recommendations to plant them in the spring, late summer or early fall.
Wet and cool weather interspersed with warm sunny days, is perfect for fungi and slime mold to complete their life cycles, and they are turning up in gardens in Napa County.
The ficus plants that many people grow indoors are actually tropical trees. They are a different species from Ficus carica, the edible fig. The ficus we eat is from temperate areas of the world and does well outdoors in Napa Valley.
October's atmospheric river rainfall is likely a preview of what is to come. As gardeners, that means we have to simultaneously be prepared for drought and flood.
Some invasive plants maybe seem easy to grow in Napa, but they can also pose a threat wildlands, native plants, endangered species, wildlife and livestock.
Fall is a great time to try sheet composting in your yard. Napa County Master Gardener Penny Pawl explains what it is and how to do it.
Master Gardeners of Napa County: Saffron, guavas and jelly melon: growing expensive, hard-to-find crops
Napa County Master Gardeners explore of the pleasures of gardening, which include planting crops that are relatively easy to grow, yet expensive or hard to find in stores.
Three years ago, I wrote an article about creating African keyhole worm-compost bins in my garden beds. This summer it was time to harvest com…
Crape myrtle trees grow well in Napa's climate and are great to include in a drought-tolerant landscape.
Plants do respond to touch, processes knows as thigmotropism and thigmomorphogenesis.
With the changes in weather, rainfall and temperatures, does it make sense to plant a fall garden? Napa County Master Gardeners say yes, with some changes.
What trees are best to plant to help with climate change? Master Gardeners of Napa County have suggestions.
September is the time in Napa County to plant cool-season vegetables, fall annual flowers and — as soon as the rains start — California native plants. It’s also the moment to plant spring-flowering bulbs.
Is it really best to buy the biggest tree you can afford? A veteran Master Gardener provides the answer to this and other myths about trees.
Mast-seeding plants create more effective habitat in your garden, improve the diets of pigs and chickens and may increase your chances of seeing interesting birds. So what is mast-seeding?
While native plants may be preferable as a butterfly habitat, the passionflower is an exception. Butterflies love them.
The Napa County Master Gardeners provide a primer for growing your own pomegranates.
July is time to relax and enjoy everything you’ve accomplished in your garden, and it's also time for a midsummer checkup to make sure that everything will continue to do well.
Ceanothus, native to California and very drought-tolerant once established, is ideal for Napa Valley gardens.
One way to garden during a drought is to try the method of French intensive gardening.
Gardening is a great way to grow food, connect with nature and stay physically active for adults and children. Kids, however, don’t have the same abilities and attention span as adults, so here are tips to keep in mind if you’re gardening with young people or designing a garden for them.
No matter where you live in Napa County, you’ll be able to find a variety of fig tree that’s right for your microclimate.
One of the pleasures of having a large, messy vegetable garden is that plants that get ignored past their useful life as an edible still have value.
Colorful bearded iris are easy guests in most gardens, and they reproduce rapidly.
It’s not too late to have a successful summer vegetable garden. Early June is still a great time to plant some tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, beans, chard, cucumbers, melons, squash and pumpkins.
Flowering trees are really one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to beautify your yard. Napa County Master Gardeners have some suggestions that will thrive.
We have bats in Napa County and we should be happy they are here. One bat can eat as many as 3,000 insects in one night.
Hellebores stay green all year, bloom in the winter and don’t take a lot of water to keep them happy.
As a good steward of the planet, what can you do to better prepare your garden to use less water?
If you haven’t eaten Romano green beans fresh from the garden, you can’t imagine how delicious they are, UC Master Gardener Donna Woodward writes.
Mushrooms and toadstools are all fungi working for you by breaking down decaying materials and adding to the health of your soil.
Few vegetables can boast the versatility of the beet, which is effectively two vegetables in one. Here are tips for growing them successfully.
Pansies and primroses are some of the hardy flowers that can brighten a winter and early spring landscape.
If you decide to build a greenhouse, be sure to do a lot of research. Just what plants do you plan to put in the greenhouse? Will you try to grow crops?
Master Gardeners of Napa County: From deadly to delicious: Meet the many members of the nightshade family
The Solanaceae, or nightshade family, is a large one. Just as our own families can include the kindly grandma as well as the femme fatale, nightshade plants include potatoes and tomatoes, as well as tobacco, belladonna and jimson weed.
Early spring is the time of year when snails and slugs appear. They love to chew on tender young foliage. If your garden suddenly displays leaves with holes and ragged edges, chances are you have slugs and/or snails
The Napa Master Gardeners have moved their popular, annual tomato sale online this year.
The Mexican marigold was unknown to gardeners in the U.S. until 1880. John and Sara Lemmon, a husband-and-wife team of botanists, discovered it while camping in Arizona on their honeymoon.
UC Master Gardeners of Napa County recommend taking note of how climate change is affecting your garden for everything from frost dates to when and how much rain falls.
"We all need to keep learning, discovering new perspectives and combining the best ideas and practices from the rich tapestry of cultures in our country," writes Napa County Master Gardener Susanne Von Rosenberg as she explores the connection between Black history and American gardening.
One of the challenges many gardeners face is how to make shady spots look good. Napa County Master Gardeners have some ideas, including flowering native plants.
Many scientists are calling the decline in bugs “the insect apocalypse.” Napa County Master Gardeners are coming up with ways to help bugs, which are at the start of the food chain while we are at the end.
Native buckwheats come in all shapes and sizes, from just a few inches tall and a foot or so across to as much as 8 feet tall and 10 feet across.
This is the time of year when we start to prepare our soil beds for spring planting. Because Napa County has large rural areas and many househ…
Perennials vegetables give back a lot for relatively little effort.
Master Gardener Penny Pawl shares advice on growing camillias.
Roses grow well in Napa County. Here are tips to help them thrive.