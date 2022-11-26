Master Gardeners of Napa County: Good reads for gardeners

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter is supposed to be the time when gardeners, sheltered from the icy blast, curl up near their fireplaces and pore over seed catalogues and gardening books. However, California winters allow us to work in the garden year round, barring rain or the odd natural disaster.

Some of us feel guilty when we aren't poking the compost pile or pruning a shrub. But we do need inspiration.

The following list of books includes essays on the interrelatedness of all living things as well as how to color coordinate your yard. You can also travel the world's great gardens without leaving your chair, and learn how to make your personal landscape healthier and more sustainable.

"Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions, 2013) became a bestseller by word of mouth. Kimmerer is a botanist and professor at State University of New York. She is also a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

You won't find lush photography and design here. It is a modest paperback that took off during the pandemic, when people had time for contemplation. They were also isolated, and Kimmerer’s writing style is warm and personal. You feel as if she is a friend.

"Braiding Sweetgrass," a series of meditative essays, is a fascinating book, replete with Native American tales, scientific knowledge, philosophy and a deep concern for the environment. Kimmerer writes about her own garden, with squash, corn and beans, the "three sisters" of Native American agriculture. She urges us to reflect upon our habits as consumers. It's an unconventional message at the beginning of the shopping season but a good one.

I picked up "The Compete Gardener" by Monty Don (Dorling Kindersley 2021, second edition) and thought a friend who is addicted to the author’s BBC television program would enjoy it. The book doesn't have Don’s mellifluous Cambridge accent, but it does have several stories about carelessly planting willow sprigs and having them turn into an impenetrable forest, or forgetting to clean out the pond and finding it choked with water lilies and frogs. (I enjoy reading about other people's mishaps.)

He couldn't do much about the willows, but he simply moved the pond to another location and started over. Photos include the halfway stages, when many of us get discouraged.

Most of his advice is applicable to California — apart from keeping tender plants in greenhouses over the winter — but even that's a good idea in some of our microclimates. Don pays attention to soil health, with chapters on composting, mulch and leaf mould. Soil maintenance may not sound as glamorous as an indoor grape arbor but without good soil, gardens aren't successful.

"The Garden Palette" by Jo Thompson (Royal Horticultural Society, 2022) is a full-color tutorial on creating harmonious color arrangements in your yard. I am not a fan of egg-yolk yellow flowers (unless they are sunflowers). And yet, the most successful plant in my yard is the Mexican marigold, an intensely golden flower. Its blue-green foliage tones down the bloom color a bit, as do the neighboring Hot Lips (red) and Amistad (navy blue) salvias.

Thompson juxtaposes lovely flower combinations with color samples showing how they work. She points out that coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) is an example of successful defiance of the "Colour Police." The colors — intense orange cone in the center of dazzling pink petals — “work in unison to create a clash in one plant," which then, paradoxically, harmonizes. If you want to improve the aesthetics of your garden, here is your book.

Phaidon Press reprinted a couple of gardening books in 2022. "The Gardener's Garden: Inspiration Across Continents and Centuries" is an engrossing encyclopedia, mostly full-color photographs of landscapes from all over the world.

Several are familiar to garden enthusiasts — Monet’s garden at Giverny, for example — but the awe-inspiring Oasis d'Aboukir in Paris might be unfamiliar. Botanist Patrick Blanc took plants from over 200 different species and ran them up the sides of a nondescript concrete façade on a busy street. He believes that even more people will be living in cities soon, and nature can soften the sharp edges. Don't worry; California is featured, too, including Sea Ranch, Filoli, the Ruth Bancroft Gardens and more.

"The Seasonal Gardener: Creative Planting Combinations" by Anna Pavord is another Phaidon reprint. The "High Summer" section could be especially useful to Napa gardeners. One photograph — red poppy, blue geranium, bronze fennel — could be straight out of our home.

And should you think, "oh, I will just plant a white garden," Pavord says it isn't that easy. Nothing is simply white; flowers have textures and tints and reflect light differently.

Finally, "Wild: The Naturalistic Garden" by Noel Kingsbury with photographs by Claire Takacs (Phaidon, 2022) features gardens from all over the world, from the Tokachi Millennium Forest in Japan to the High Line in New York City.

What they have in common is landscape design that looks unforced and natural.

Of course, this style requires a certain amount of manicuring — the High Line is a former elevated railway line on the lower West Side in New York — but the emphasis is on sustainability: less water, no pesticides and recognition that other living things inhabit gardens besides just plants. The look is effortless, but knowledge of specific plant needs is necessary for success. Home gardeners and professional landscapers can learn from this book.

Any one of these books would be a welcome gift for a gardening friend, and you might find inspiration as well.

Help Desk: The Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your garden questions on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Send your questions to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org. Include your name, address, phone number and a brief description of the problem. For best results, attach a photo of the plant. You may also leave a voicemail message with the same information at 707-253-4143.

Library Talk: UC Master Gardeners will host a talk on “Seasonal Tips and Ideas for the Gardener at Heart” via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. Learn about living holiday trees, forced bulbs and gift ideas for gardeners in your life. Register to receive the Zoom link.

Cindy Watter is a UC Master Gardener of Napa County.

