The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) officially classified monarch butterflies as endangered. The group's red list, which includes over 147,000 species, is used by NGOs, private companies, and global policymakers to inform conservation efforts for threatened and endangered species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considered the monarch's status in 2020 and determined that classifying the butterflies as endangered was warranted but that there were higher priorities. The species will be assessed again in 2024 to determine whether it will receive protections under the Endangered Species Act. These protections include the designation of critical habitat—land on which habitat-damaging activity and development by government agencies and private citizens would be prohibited, and the banning of "taking," trapping, or killing the monarchs.

"If nothing else, the process of reviewing monarchs and getting people to talk about their decline and conservation has generated a lot of momentum," said Wendy Caldwell, executive director of the nonprofit Monarch Joint Venture. "We're making a lot of progress there and can continue to do so with or without that [classification]."

Both Eastern and Western monarch populations showed a slight increase during the most recent counts. Western monarchs stay west of the Rocky Mountains and spend winters in Southern California and the Southwest, while Eastern monarchs, whose migration is better-documented, spend winters from Central Mexico to lower Canada.

Although the population uptick sparked hopes of recovery among conservationists, the insect still faces a long road to reaching the population level it held three decades ago when an estimated 700 million made the annual migratory journey. "This is an improvement, but larger numbers are needed to significantly improve the population," Karen Klinger, a GIS specialist examining monarch habitats at the Field Museum in Chicago, told Stacker.

Both populations make a multigenerational journey to breed throughout the summer and return home for the winter. Though intensive, monarch migration is also incredibly delicate, relying on favorable climate conditions and an abundance of the only plant monarch caterpillars eat—milkweed. Shifting landscapes and climate change have contributed to the monarch's long-term decline.

Stacker looked at the decline of Eastern and Western monarch butterfly populations and contextualized the challenges facing the species, citing data from the World Wildlife Fund and the Xerces Society.

You may also like: How communities are dealing with invasive species across the U.S.