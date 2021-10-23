Master Gardeners of Napa County: Saffron, guavas and jelly melon: growing expensive, hard-to-find crops

Black cumin is used in many Middle Eastern and North African dishes. Harvest the seed pods when they begin to turn brown but have not yet opened. Place the pods in a paper bag until all the seeds are completely dry. Use a sieve to separate the seeds from the chaff.

If you would like to harvest your own pink peppercorns, I suggest finding an existing tree rather than growing your own. The misnamed California (pink) pepper trees are native to the Peruvian Andes but found throughout Napa County and other parts of California.

While the fruit is referred to as pink peppercorn, it is unrelated to black pepper. These trees were widely planted in the 1800s and are naturalized in many parts of Southern California, where they are considered invasive. They are not considered invasive in our area although they were considered for inclusion on the invasive plant list in 2016. The trees grow up to 50 feet high and nearly as wide. Their roots are aggressive and the trees serve as a host for scale insects.

Finally, consider growing turmeric. It’s a close relative of ginger and a little less finicky. Turmeric is a rhizome with edible leaves. It’s hardy in our climate but it’s best to start the growth process indoors. The soil temperature must be at least 65°F for the rhizomes to sprout.