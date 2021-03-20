Master Gardeners of Napa County: Slugs and snails love spring

Snails and slugs never gave me trouble when I lived in the country because my hippie neighbors had a dozen ravenous geese that used to waddle over and gobble up the slimy little morsels.

However, after I left that house and moved into town, I spent my 10th wedding anniversary date night plucking hundreds of the creatures off 12 dozen King Alfred daffodils and dropping them into a bucket of beer. Everyone told me that was the non-toxic way to do it. No one told me not to dump them in the compost pile, however. Lesson learned.

Early spring is the time of year when snails and slugs appear. They love to chew on tender young foliage. If your garden suddenly displays leaves with holes and ragged edges, chances are you have slugs and/or snails. They hide in the cool damp areas of your yard and come out at night to do their work.

A patch of ivy or weeds or a collection of overturned flowerpots is a perfect habitat for them. You should leave a few leaf piles in your yard to promote biodiversity, but some tidying up can fix your problem. You can also capture them by propping a board on cleats to create a nesting place for them to hide in. Then you drop them in a jar of soapy water.