Master Gardeners of Napa County: Soiled laundry: What you can learn from burying your undies

Six weeks ago, I dug up my undies.

Earlier this year, I decided to repeat an experiment that the new class of Napa County Master Gardeners had conducted last winter: I buried my underpants.

Why do such a thing? The results will tell you how active the residents of your soil are. Sadly, my soil needs work.

This same experiment has been conducted around the globe. I’ve watched YouTube videos about it from Canada, Australia, the U.S. and Great Britain, including an entertaining one narrated by a newsman with a Scottish accent. In New Zealand, some grammar-school students are testing this process.

The creatures who live in the soil love organic material so the buried underwear must be 100 percent cotton. The idea is to leave the panties underground for eight weeks and see what the soil microorganisms do.

Initially people would leave some of the elastic waistband visible so they knew where they had buried the undies. But in Australia, pants kept disappearing. Turns out that kangaroos were digging them up.

Now, to foil the kangaroos, experimenters bury their undies completely and mark the spot in some manner. It’s a mystery why kangaroos, which are herbivores, like to chew on cotton briefs.

When the Master Gardeners compared results after eight weeks, the differences were surprising. Some participants clearly did not have much microbiological activity in their soil. Others had soil rich in beneficial microorganisms such as worms, sow bugs and other organisms too tiny for the eye to see. Soil experts say a teaspoon of good soil contains more microbes than there are stars in the sky.

At a cattle farm in England, experimenters buried several pair of cotton underwear in multiple locations. When the panties were dug up weeks later, those buried in the areas with standing water or in muck were the least damaged. Soil microorganisms were apparently less active in these areas, although some soil moisture is needed to get those creatures moving.

When people buried underwear made from a blend of polyester and cotton, the microorganisms consumed only the cotton. When they were dug up, the pants looked like a spider’s web with all the polyester still intact. Polyester, a synthetic material, does not decompose.

Singing Frogs Farm in Sebastopol produced an excellent YouTube video — The Soil Your Undies Challenge: Measuring Soil Biology with a Pair of Briefs — in 2017 about this process. They demonstrated how to bury the undies and encouraged viewers to do so as well. Participants were asked to dig up their undies two months later and bring them to the Petaluma Fairgrounds, where Singing Frogs Farm would display them on a clothesline and discuss the results.

I plan to rebury my undies in another vegetable bed, but I will keep it more moist. Beneficial microorganisms thrive in soil that’s about as damp as a wrung-out sponge. I’ll be adding aged chicken manure to the bed where I originally planted my undies to try to improve the soil. I’ll also let that bed rest after covering it with clean cardboard, compost and dried leaves, a technique known as sheet composting.

So, dear reader, may I suggest you bury your briefs, too? You may be surprised by what you learn about the life in your soil.

Penny Pawl is a UC Master Gardener of Napa County.