Sweet potatoes are one of the most nutritious vegetables you can eat and you can easily grow them in pots on your patio. High in fiber, beta carotene and antioxidants, they promote a healthy gut, a healthy brain, good vision and a strong immune system.
You can buy sweet potato slips at garden centers and hardware stores or from online sources. Grocery-store sweet potatoes have usually been treated to prevent sprouting so they are not a good choice for planting.
Containers designed specifically for growing potatoes work well and are inexpensive compared to plastic or ceramic pots. Many nurseries and online sources sell potato grow bags, designed to provide aeration to the roots and adequate drainage. A 2-cubic-foot bag or container is ideal. Unlike containers, the bags can be easily moved to keep your plants in the sun.
When your sweet potatoes are ready to harvest, simply lift the bag and pour the contents into a wheelbarrow. Grow bags are collapsible and easy to store in winter. But many gardeners also have success with wine barrels, clay containers or even black plastic garbage bags.
Sweet potatoes are picky about where they’re grown. Being native to Central and South America, they like to be warm and prefer temperatures above 60 degrees F, even at night. Choose a location that has full sun all day. You can wait until late April or May to plant as long as the plants get four months of sunlight.
Sweet potatoes produce best in light, sandy loam. Rich, heavy soils produce high yields of low-quality roots. Use a good, light container mix. Place about four inches of soil in your container, then place the sweet potato slips on top and add about three more inches of soil to secure them.
As the stems grow upward, continue to add more soil mix until the level reaches the top of the container. If the original potting mix did not include fertilizer, fertilize two weeks after planting.
Bone meal, kelp meal and greensand are good organic choices for fertilizing sweet potatoes. Just don’t overdo it. Sweet potatoes are not heavy feeders so give them only an occasional snack if your soil is less than ideal.
Sweet potatoes like consistently moist but not soggy soil. Be sure your containers drain well so the potatoes don’t rot. Sweet potatoes in a porous grow bag will likely need more watering than those grown in a clay or wooden container.
Finally, stop watering three to four weeks before harvest to prevent the mature tubers from splitting. Sweet potatoes are ready to harvest four to five months after planting. Typically, you should net up to six sweet potatoes per plant.
Once the sweet potatoes are out of the ground, don’t leave them in direct sunlight for more than a few hours.
Although it’s tempting to eat your newly harvested sweet potatoes immediately, you should cure them first. They will be sweeter and last longer. To cure, put them in a single layer in a plastic bag. Seal the bag but punch holes in it for ventilation. Keep the bag in a warm, humid place — preferably 80ºF to 85ºF — for two weeks. Although you can use them at this point, they will last longer if you cure them for two more weeks at 45ºF to 60ºF and 85 to 95 percent humidity. Curing in this manner heals any minor cuts and toughens the skin.
A few days into the curing process, carefully wipe off excess dirt to prepare the potatoes for storage. By then the skin will have toughened up a little and will be less likely to come off as you clean them. Never wash sweet potatoes before curing or storing as that will shorten their storage life.
Food Growing Forum: Join UC Master Gardeners of Napa County for a hands-on workshop on “Spring and Summer Vegetables” on Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 4 p.m., at UCCE Office, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Your best summer vegetable garden begins in March. Plant quick-growing cool season vegetables now before the weather warms, and follow those crops with the ones that love our warm summer days. Learn about soil maintenance, seed starting and irrigation. Garden-ready seedlings and planting calendars will be shared. The forum is free but registration is required at https://ucanr.edu/2023foodforummarch.
Gardening with the Masters: Join UC Master Gardeners of Napa County and Ole Health for a hands-on worshop on “Preparing for Spring Vegetable Gardens” on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Ole Health, 300 Hartle Court, Napa. Class size is limited so please register at https://www.olehealth.org/our-services/community-outreach-resources.
Workshop: Join UC Master Gardeners of Napa County for a workshop on “Lawnlessness: Think Beyond Turf” on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Learn about lawn alternatives that are attractive, drought tolerant and low maintenance, and that help mitigate climate change. The workshop will be indoors, but dress warmly and be prepared for some outdoor activities, weather permitting. Registration required: https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=39854
Help Desk: The Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your garden questions on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m at the UC Cooperative Extension Office, 1710 Soscol Ave., Suite 4, Napa. Or send your questions to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org. Include your name, address, phone number and a brief description of the problem. For best results, attach a photo of the plant. You may also leave a voicemail message with the same information at 707-253-4143.
Series: Helpful hints from the Master Gardeners of Napa County
Need advice about gardening, landscaping, pest management and more? The Master Gardeners of Napa County are here to help. This is a collection of their most recent columns.
From the mundane to the ambitious, gardening tasks abound after rainy weather. Just bundle up and get started. Your garden will thank you.
I recently discovered the bunchberry (Cornus canadensis), a ground-hugging dogwood, and could not resist it. The leaves resemble those on thei…
Now that we’re finally getting some rain, don’t let it fall off your house, down your gutters and into the storm drain. Catch some of it and use it in your garden.
With winter’s official start less than two weeks away, it’s rose pruning time.
A great lesson for all gardeners: stick with plants suited to local conditions. Given climate change, we should also be mindful of a plant’s prospects for long-term success.
Perusing garden books, you can travel the world's great gardens without leaving your chair, and learn how to make your personal landscape healthier and more sustainable.
Fall is the time to get your worm compost bins in order.
Mycoremediation—using fungi to repair environments—is a new area of mycology (the study of fungus) that shows promise.
Roses blooming at the end of vine rows in spring and summer is a sight almost as familiar as the winter mustard bloom. But why do grape growers plant them?
The monarch butterfly has suffered a huge decline all over the U.S. One way to help them is to plant more milkweed so they have food as they travel through California.
Mushroom hunting is fun, writes Master Gardener Cindy Watter. "Educate yourself and take a guided walk."
Here's a guide to growing Jupiter's Beard in your garden.
According to the UC Davis Bug Squad, insects contribute an estimated $57 million annually to the U.S. economy, yet many are close to being endangered species. Here's how to help them.
The main thing is to enjoy your garden. It should be a place for relaxation; don't worry about everything looking perfect.
Napa County Master Gardener Penny Pawl installed an owl box in her yard, and a mother squirrel decided it was a fine place to raise her kits.
Easy to grow, sunflowers are called the "clever plants" by UC Davis researcher Dr. Stacy Harmer.
Lessons noted from the gardens at Saintsbury Winery in Carneros.
Master Gardeners of Napa County: The pipevine and the caterpillar: How a poisonous plant helps a butterfly
Master Gardener Penny Pawl explores the relationship between the Dutchman's pipevine, found in Napa, and caterpillars that safely consume the poisonous plant, which in turn makes the butterflies toxic to predators.
Keep your soil covered, the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County say. But what does covering the soil mean? Why do we want to cover it? And with what?
Most hydrangeas are real water gluttons, but the oakleaf hydrangea is not only dramatic and easy to care for, it requires very little water.
It has been said that olive trees thrive with drought, sun, rocky soil, silence and solitude. They also need a Mediterranean climate. Napa Valley provides it all.
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County have installed a new learning garden and the community is invited to the opening day on Sunday.
Every gardener has the ability to have a positive and significant influence on the earth’s warming climate. Improving soil by adding organic material like compost helps the life in earth’s over-tilled and compacted soil.
Here's a useful step by step guide to planting a fruit tree.
Heal the earth by healing the soil? Are we really able to slow global warming by manipulating dirt?
Meet soldier flies, good guys to have in your compost bin.
The Euphorbia family contains more than 2,000 different plants, including perennials, annuals, biannuals and many succulents.
Why bother growing your own lettuce? Because there are so many wonderful types, many of which we never see in stores.
Get ready for summer tomatoes at the Master Gardeners annual sale.
With spring planting on the horizon, the Master Gardeners have some tips for growing tomatoes in containers.
Since 1999, Debbie Stevens has held the title as Napa’s Worm Lady.
Access to Meyer lemons is a good reason to remain in California, writes Master Gardener Cindy Watter.
There are many flowering trees in Napa’s Fuller Park, and this spring would be a good time to see them in bloom.
Many gardeners spend a good bit of time trying to protect plants from wildlife, but Susanne von Roseberg feels that your garden and the planet will be enriched by encouraging wildlife to visit your garden.
If we want to reduce or even just stabilize temperatures in this time of rapid climate change, keeping our urban forests intact and thriving is an action we all can take.
Snails, slugs and weeds: Master Gardeners provides a list of things to think about in your garden in February.
In 2021 the Napa Master Gardeners’ field trials group decided to grow cauliflower, not just once but twice. Here are their results.
It all started with the water bill. That is how Linda St. Claire, a former UC Master Gardener of Napa County, described her conversion to storing rainwater to use in her garden.
As the new year gets underway, we start dreaming of what our gardens will be like in the spring and summer. Even if it is cold and wet there are things you can start planning and doing.
January is a great time of year to plant strawberries in Napa Valley, regardless of online recommendations to plant them in the spring, late summer or early fall.
Wet and cool weather interspersed with warm sunny days, is perfect for fungi and slime mold to complete their life cycles, and they are turning up in gardens in Napa County.
October's atmospheric river rainfall is likely a preview of what is to come. As gardeners, that means we have to simultaneously be prepared for drought and flood.
Fall is a great time to try sheet composting in your yard. Napa County Master Gardener Penny Pawl explains what it is and how to do it.
Master Gardeners of Napa County: Saffron, guavas and jelly melon: growing expensive, hard-to-find crops
Napa County Master Gardeners explore of the pleasures of gardening, which include planting crops that are relatively easy to grow, yet expensive or hard to find in stores.
Crape myrtle trees grow well in Napa's climate and are great to include in a drought-tolerant landscape.
Plants do respond to touch, processes knows as thigmotropism and thigmomorphogenesis.
What trees are best to plant to help with climate change? Master Gardeners of Napa County have suggestions.
September is the time in Napa County to plant cool-season vegetables, fall annual flowers and — as soon as the rains start — California native plants. It’s also the moment to plant spring-flowering bulbs.
Is it really best to buy the biggest tree you can afford? A veteran Master Gardener provides the answer to this and other myths about trees.
While native plants may be preferable as a butterfly habitat, the passionflower is an exception. Butterflies love them.
The Napa County Master Gardeners provide a primer for growing your own pomegranates.
Ceanothus, native to California and very drought-tolerant once established, is ideal for Napa Valley gardens.
One way to garden during a drought is to try the method of French intensive gardening.
Gardening is a great way to grow food, connect with nature and stay physically active for adults and children. Kids, however, don’t have the same abilities and attention span as adults, so here are tips to keep in mind if you’re gardening with young people or designing a garden for them.
No matter where you live in Napa County, you’ll be able to find a variety of fig tree that’s right for your microclimate.
Colorful bearded iris are easy guests in most gardens, and they reproduce rapidly.
It’s not too late to have a successful summer vegetable garden. Early June is still a great time to plant some tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, beans, chard, cucumbers, melons, squash and pumpkins.
Flowering trees are really one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to beautify your yard. Napa County Master Gardeners have some suggestions that will thrive.
We have bats in Napa County and we should be happy they are here. One bat can eat as many as 3,000 insects in one night.
Hellebores stay green all year, bloom in the winter and don’t take a lot of water to keep them happy.
As a good steward of the planet, what can you do to better prepare your garden to use less water?
If you haven’t eaten Romano green beans fresh from the garden, you can’t imagine how delicious they are, UC Master Gardener Donna Woodward writes.
If you decide to build a greenhouse, be sure to do a lot of research. Just what plants do you plan to put in the greenhouse? Will you try to grow crops?
Master Gardeners of Napa County: From deadly to delicious: Meet the many members of the nightshade family
The Solanaceae, or nightshade family, is a large one. Just as our own families can include the kindly grandma as well as the femme fatale, nightshade plants include potatoes and tomatoes, as well as tobacco, belladonna and jimson weed.
Early spring is the time of year when snails and slugs appear. They love to chew on tender young foliage. If your garden suddenly displays leaves with holes and ragged edges, chances are you have slugs and/or snails
The Napa Master Gardeners have moved their popular, annual tomato sale online this year.
The Mexican marigold was unknown to gardeners in the U.S. until 1880. John and Sara Lemmon, a husband-and-wife team of botanists, discovered it while camping in Arizona on their honeymoon.
UC Master Gardeners of Napa County recommend taking note of how climate change is affecting your garden for everything from frost dates to when and how much rain falls.
One of the challenges many gardeners face is how to make shady spots look good. Napa County Master Gardeners have some ideas, including flowering native plants.
Many scientists are calling the decline in bugs “the insect apocalypse.” Napa County Master Gardeners are coming up with ways to help bugs, which are at the start of the food chain while we are at the end.
Native buckwheats come in all shapes and sizes, from just a few inches tall and a foot or so across to as much as 8 feet tall and 10 feet across.
This is the time of year when we start to prepare our soil beds for spring planting. Because Napa County has large rural areas and many househ…
Perennials vegetables give back a lot for relatively little effort.
Master Gardener Penny Pawl shares advice on growing camillias.
Roses grow well in Napa County. Here are tips to help them thrive.