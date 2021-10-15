Master Gardeners of Napa County: Worm gold from keyhole garden bins

Why do I want the sow bugs? They also eat decomposing material and leave their droppings, which are as beneficial to plants as worm droppings are. On one online forum I follow, a worm composter was looking for sow bugs to add to his bin. I have found that they move in naturally.

I put the composted material on a screen over a tray. In the tray I put new damp bedding: newspaper, cardboard, old leaves, straw. Neither red wigglers or sow bugs like light, so they will leave the compost and move into the new bedding. Then I can sift the compost to get out any large pieces that haven’t fully broken down. These big things go into the bottom of the new bin.

I move the sifted compost to a large, long tray in my hothouse to dry. If stored damp it will mold.

The biggest problem I have encountered is that tree roots also like keyhole gardens. I wasn’t aware of this problem when I built the beds, and I had to cut the tree roots out. Also, my arms aren’t long enough to reach the bottom of the garbage can so I eventually need help getting all the finished compost out.