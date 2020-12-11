Master Gardeners: Plant some smiles for spring

For spring cheer, few flowers are better than daffodils or, more correctly, Narcissus. When I first planted a bunch of Narcissus in my front yard, neighbors started calling my house the happy house.

While it’s best to plant spring-flowering bulbs in the fall (November in our climate), it’s not too late to plant them now. They will flower later in the spring, and you’ll need to irrigate longer. Next year they’ll flower on their normal schedule.

There are about 40 species of daffodils. All are in the genus Narcissus, which in turn is part of the Amaryllis family. The naming of daffodils can sometimes create confusion, as they can be referred to as daffodils, jonquils and narcissus. Both daffodils and jonquils are in the genus Narcissus, but jonquils and daffodils are different species. Unlike daffodils, jonquils are usually scented. They always have a yellow hue and multiple flowers on a hollow stem.

The paperwhites that are easy for us to grow here in Napa Valley are yet another species of Narcissus: tazettas. Bulbs catalogs will often refer to jonquils and tazettas as daffodils, but this is botanically incorrect. While these are different species of Narcissus, their planting and cultivation needs are the same.