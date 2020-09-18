Master Gardeners: Recovering from a wildfire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In early October, I chose fall garden cleanup as the topic for this article. Proper garden sanitation practices are an important part of successfully growing anything. I’m never one to do a project in advance of a deadline so I hadn’t started writing when the wildfires struck Napa Valley. Now that the fires have subsided, the topic remains the same but the content is much different than I had planned.

Recovering from a wildfire presents challenges few people have experienced. It’s also not a subject covered in Master Gardener training, so I needed to do some research.

For almost two weeks, local people sported face masks to avoid inhaling smoke and the ash floating in the air. Eventually, the air cleared thanks to wind and a little rain. No longer were our treasured N95 face masks needed when venturing outside, or so I thought. The smoke and ash may no longer be obvious, but they are still with us. Ash is on the ground and on plants almost everywhere.

The ash deposited by forest fires is relatively nontoxic and similar to ash in a fireplace. However, any ash will contain small amounts of cancer-causing chemicals. The ash we’re dealing with is not just from trees but also homes, cars and anything else that got in the way of a blaze.