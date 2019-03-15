UC Master Gardeners of Napa County (napamg.ucanr.edu) answer gardening questions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the UC Cooperative Extension office, 1710 Soscol Ave., Suite 4, Napa, 707-253-4143, or from outside Napa toll-free at 877-279-3065. E-mail your garden questions by following the guidelines on the web site. Click on Napa, then on Have Garden Questions?