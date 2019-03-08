Spring is around the corner, ready to bring new opportunities to spend time in our gardens. While many of us find this thought exhilarating, some prefer to spend their time in other ways.
A large proportion of these garden avoiders are young people who view gardening as little more than a chore. Engaging children in activities that do not involve a video screen can be challenging, and no doubt many parents ask themselves whether it is worth the effort.
The benefits of gardening have been well espoused in relation to adults; the benefits to children may seem less straightforward. Perhaps the most obvious is exercise, an undeniable requirement for the young. Gardening is also a way to connect children to the natural world, a connection that brings with it a respect for the environment and our dependence on it.
Children are also naturally curious. The limitless avenues of investigation into the biology, chemistry and general function of a garden can greatly increase one’s understanding of how the world works.
The act of growing food for oneself and family is an invaluable experience. Not only can this endeavor impart an appreciation for healthy food, but it can be extremely empowering. Food is one of the few true necessities in life, and children can benefit from knowing that they can be at least somewhat self-sufficient in that realm.
But how do adults make gardening fun and interesting to youngsters? As the grown-up, your first task is to find out what grows well (and quickly) in your climate and yard. A child will lose interest if plants grow too slowly or, even worse, never germinate at all.
In Napa Valley, March is a great time to plant peas and carrots, which will sprout quickly and mature in May. These vegetables are also fun to harvest and can be eaten without even cooking, adding to the excitement.
Some plants are simply more fun to grow than others. People of all ages appreciate sunflowers. The seeds are easily sown, and many varieties reach impressive heights. Birds love to eat the new seeds growing on the blooms, adding an additional chance to observe nature.
Pumpkins are another visually impressive option, growing from small seedlings to giant gourds. Some varieties are suitable for carving into jack o’lanterns; check the description on the seed packet.
Edible flowers are also sure to please young people. Pansies and violas make attractive toppings for salads or desserts, but also consider the tasty blossoms of nasturtium and borage. Just be sure that youngsters understand that only some plants, and some parts of plants, are safe to eat.
A cover crop is another option that teaches many garden lessons. Brassicas such as mustard and legumes like fava beans are inexpensive to sow and need little encouragement to grow.
Small children need help measuring to make rows and holes for sowing. They benefit from some homemade tools customized for the job. A string with knots at relevant lengths can help with spacing, and a popsicle stick with a line on it will aid in judging planting depth
The garden also holds some important lessons for older children. Pollinator decline and soil health are both important current issues that can be taught in the home garden. I have yet to meet a teenager who is uninterested in insect metamorphosis, one of the most undeniably unsettling things to witness. The interdependence of organisms within the soil ecosystem is an analog for nature as a whole, and the lessons come with an excuse to get dirty.
If you have a group of children you hope to inspire, or a classroom that needs a garden, there are resources available to you. For the past five years, a group of Napa County Master Gardeners has been dedicated to getting kids excited about plants and gardening. Known as The School Garden Task Force, this group has been helping educators around the county find the horticultural resources they need. The team was also a founding partner of the Napa Valley School Garden Network, a group of citizens who share a mission of starting a garden at every school in Napa (www.nvusd.org/nvsgn).
There are myriad resources online related to gardening with children. I have found projects of all levels of involvement and complexity.
The most important thing is, of course, to get kids into the garden. Once there, they will surely find something intriguing.
Workshop: The U. C. Master Gardeners of Napa County will present a workshop on “Summer Vegetables” on Sunday, March 10, from 1-3 p.m., at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Get tips for growing your own summer vegetables. Learn some basics, get keys to success, and do hands-on activities to learn about new varieties and review old favorites. Enjoy healthy vegetables taken straight from your garden to your table. The delight of growing your own vegetables is matched by savoring them at harvest. Online registration or telephone the Parks & Recreation Department at 707-944-8712.
Workshop: U.C. Master Gardeners of Napa County will hold a workshop on “Growing Tomatoes” on Saturday, April 6, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at University of California Cooperative Extension, 1710 Soscol Avenue, Napa. Join our experienced tomato growers for tips and tricks on cultivating perfect homegrown tomatoes. Learn the latest research on tomato cultivation and care, and discover new and heritage tomato varieties. You’ll get all the information you need to grow delicious and beautiful tomatoes in your own large or small garden or in containers. Growing America’s favorite garden fruit is not only fun and easy, but also the best way to acquire healthy food for you and your family. Online registration (credit card only); mail-in/walk-in registration (check only or drop off cash payment).
