Master Gardeners: The appeal of Nancy Drew

Last winter I was pleased to read that a fifth-grade student, Knox Van Emst, had read the entire series of Hardy Boys novels. He made excellent use of the pandemic; reading is the best way to improve one's vocabulary, comprehension and fluency.

Reading turns you into a better reader! Knox will probably be a reader for the rest of his life. When I was his age I, too, became addicted to a series of books featuring a charismatic central character, only this one was female. Yes, she was the redoubtable Nancy Drew, with her little blue roadster.

It all began when the family across the street, who were moving to a horse farm, started putting boxes of discarded possessions out in the gutter for the garbage truck. In the olden days, dear reader, there was no such thing as "recycling," nor were there lots of secondhand stores. "Thrifting" was not yet a "thing," except for the Junior League resale shop, which would never have accepted Nancy Drew books.

For that is what I found: box upon box of Nancy Drew books from the '30s and '40s in their original bright paper covers. Mrs. Chandler was dumbfounded, but gave us the rest of her cache, no doubt thanking her stars she was leaving the neighborhood, with its trash-grubbing urchins. I settled down for several weeks of enjoyment. When I was finished with them (at 9, I could read one in a day), I went to the library to find more. There were none. Nancy was not in the library!

It took me years to solve that mystery. As a young adult, I learned that Nancy Drew (and Hardy Boys, and Bobbsey Twins and Dana Girls, and many more series) was a product of the Stratemeyer publishing syndicate, which kept a stable of ghostwriters that churned out whatever youthful readers wanted. These books were not considered literature.

Librarians, who in those days had more power than they do now, were the gatekeepers of the written word, especially for children. They did not approve of formulaic books. Today it all seems rather quaint, with Goosebumps and such crowding the shelves. And, of course, today we are just happy if children read at all.

After the Hardy Boys books became bestsellers, Stratemeyer decided to launch a series for girls. Thus was Nancy born, in 1930. The author was called Carolyn Keene, but several writers concocted the stories.

The first and best was Mildred Wirt Benson. That lady knew how to tell a story. First, she could create a winning character. We all remember Nancy, her roadster, her blonde hair (in the cover illustrations she looks just like the actress Carole Lombard), her can-do attitude and her strong sense of fair play. However, Benson was also excellent at creating settings. This is probably because she modeled River Heights, Nancy's home, on her childhood hometown in Iowa.

River Heights, at least Nancy Drew's neighborhood, was the epitome of upper-middle-class luxury — large houses with live-in servants, broad lawns and easy access to the country club.

But there was another side to River Heights — the water's edge, where there were secondhand stores, cheap rental housing, tearooms, fortune tellers, warehouses and unsupervised children playing in the streets. This is from "The Mystery at Lilac Inn":

The dwellings on the street were even more squalid and dingy than the tenements and were set back a considerable distance from the road. Apparently, many of the buildings had been deserted, for the windows were broken out, roofs sagged, and the yards were choked with weeds. Nancy knew that only the most poverty-stricken lived along the docks.

Remember, these books first appeared in the Depression. Nancy displays a certain class-consciousness that I found amusing, even as a child. For example, she (aged 17) is in charge of interviewing housemaids, and she moans about the difficulties of finding suitable servants.

Today's reprints of the original books have trigger warnings, so we won't be offended at some of the social attitudes of the days! I thought Nancy was occasionally a twin of my great-aunt (translation: extremely judgmental of other people's clothing, status and personal appearance), but I overlooked it because her adventures were so entertaining (unlike those of my great-aunt). Whether locked up in a closet or tied up on a boat in a storm, Nancy is ever resourceful and never afraid.

While Nancy's clients tend to the Distressed Gentlewoman/Seen Better Days stereotype, she isn't a complete snob. She adopts an unruly stray dog, and she rescues a child from being worked to death in a traveling carnival. What I envied about Nancy Drew was her independence. The little blue roaster helped, but she could also fix a flat tire and rescue an aviator when he crashes his plane into a lake.

Because her mother is dead (we are not told how or why), and she apparently never goes to school, she is free to do as she likes. She does have a boyfriend, Ned Nickerson, but he is merely a broad-shouldered accessory. For example, he is always around to hold a ladder while she climbs into a second-story window!

By 1959, Nancy changed, and became more modern. I didn't like these books nearly as much. I preferred, the old, noir Nancy Drew. The language, to a child, was more evocative: Nancy is "abducted," not "kidnapped." "Abduction," with its similarity to "seduction," seemed more sinister. Her father is a "criminal lawyer" and I felt sorry for Nancy, having a lawyer who was also a criminal for a daddy, until my mother explained he was probably more like Perry Mason. Her two "chums," "slim, boyish" George Fayne, and "plump, pretty" Bess Marvin, were types I would see in other books, years later.

That was Nancy's gift to me. She led me into adventures with other mystery authors: A. Conan Doyle, Agatha Christie, Edmund Crispin and Dorothy Sayers, to name but a few. Some of these writers have even sent me to the dictionary a couple of times! I have never gotten over my weakness for a good crime novel — or an intrepid heroine — and I owe it all to Nancy Drew.