Master Gardeners: The first flowers of the year

One rainy winter day I looked out my window and saw a luscious white pansy in full bloom. I rushed right out and bought more pansies.

Anything that will bloom in the winter months is especially welcome. We expect to see legions of flowers in summer, but during the cooler months their numbers and varieties dwindle. I appreciate those that bloom in the off-season even more for their scarcity.

The flowers we see in late fall to early spring are those that thrive in cool weather. Our summers are long, hot, and dry, so these flowers don’t often last through the year. Some can stay alive if planted in optimal conditions and kept sheltered and watered.

The pansy’s petals are delicate, but the plant is hardy in the horticultural sense, meaning it will tolerate frost. I object to the term “pansy” to describe a person who is delicate and fearful. Pansies are tough.

Even if the blossoms wither in the cold, the plants will often survive and bloom again. They are usually planted as annuals, though, because they can become leggy in warm weather.

Pansies can be planted in the early spring or the fall. The ideal planting site will get morning sun but avoid the heat of the afternoon.