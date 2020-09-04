Master Gardeners: The flowers that follow the sun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At this time of year, you can spot sunflowers growing in many gardens and along roadsides in Napa Valley. Sunflower stems can grow 9 feet tall, producing large. stunning flowers.

These cheerful plants have been cultivated in North America for centuries, used for food, medicine, dyes and oil. By 1500, the Spanish conquistadors had exported them to the rest of the world.

Last February, when I was planting sunflower seeds in my small cold frame, my granddaughter asked if she could have some of the seeds to plant. I was delighted and told her that it would be best to start the seeds in a bright inside spot so she could see them germinate, then plant them in her sunny backyard and keep them watered.

We both transplanted our seedlings in April. Mine, although healthy, were much slower growing. I noticed that the summer sun doesn’t reach my garden until about 10 a.m. I also observed that, as my sunflowers grew, the heads all faced east as if waiting for the sun to come over the hill behind our garden. Then, as the sun progressed across the sky, the sunflower heads followed the path of the sun. As I watched my sunflowers each day, I wondered why and how this flower followed the sun.