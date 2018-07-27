These are called the dog days of summer, but I think a more accurate name would be insect days. Everywhere I turn, something is creeping, crawling or flying around me.
Some of the time, this doesn’t bother me. Many bugs and arachnids are helping me and my garden, doing myriad monotonous or disgusting tasks that I would be loath to do myself. I am grateful and attempt to reward their assistance with the use of integrated pest management techniques. By not using broad-spectrum insecticides, I keep my garden assistants happy, healthy and hard-working.
There are always those who just want to ruin the party, however. Bees, wasps and yellowjackets always seem to get involved, to the dissatisfaction of us humans.
I recently found myself wondering what the differences are between these three types of insects and how they relate to the ecosystem. I assumed that their role in nature is not merely to scare children and ruin picnics.
Bees and wasps (the latter include yellowjackets and hornets) are related but distantly. Think of wasps as the cousin at a family reunion who looks eerily like you but behaves as if he or she comes from another planet.
Bees have a bad reputation, especially since the arrival of the “killer bees” in North America. In reality, they are much gentler than wasps. They eat only nectar and are only aggressive in defense. Generally, they will opt to investigate a nearby rose rather than get into a fight.
Wasps, on the other hand, are predatory carnivores. They are aggressive and ready to start trouble, and they don’t even pollinate your vegetable plants. In this situation, proper identification can save you time and trouble.
Unless you are allergic to their sting, bees in the garden are usually nothing to worry about. They will occasionally get into places they shouldn’t but are more often a benefit than a problem. They are essential pollinators, so if anything, plant more flowers for them.
Wasps are a different story. There are many kinds in California, but the ones we encounter most often are paper wasps, hornet, and yellowjackets. We are all familiar with paper wasps. They make the familiar honeycombed paper-like nests often found under the eaves of houses and other buildings.
Paper wasps can aggressively defend their nests, which can be a problem if their nests are near your home. They are omnivorous and feed on both nectar and other insects, so they are both a pest and a beneficial insect. They are industrious, so simply destroying their nest will not rid you of them; they will quickly rebuild.
Beyond eliminating the nest, you need to kill the insects themselves. The two best options are an insecticidal spray designed specifically for wasps or a good soaking in soapy water. Both methods will kill the wasps. Just remember that they will likely try to defend themselves and their sting is painful.
Most garden stores also sell wasp traps. These hanging devices contain lures and will gradually lower the wasp population. If you’re lucky, you might even catch the queen.
Hornets are similar to paper wasps. They also make a paper-like nest but wrap theirs in a protective layer so that it looks like an unexciting piñata. The hornet most common in the United States was unintentionally introduced from Europe. To me, the most sinister thing about hornets is that they feed on bees. Not only will they snatch them mid-flight, but they also will invade beehives and decimate the colonies.
Managing hornets is similar to managing paper wasps. I have heard that their sting is much more painful, however, so I would recommend calling an exterminator. All wasps employ, to some degree, an alarm signal, a pheromone that they release when attacked. This chemical alerts the hive, whose residents come to defend their compatriot. Why not let a professional attract this attention?
Yellowjackets are easily identified by their nest, which is either underground or in a hole in a home or tree. If you cannot tell what type of wasps you are seeing around your home, choose a wasp and follow it. Eventually it will return to its nest. If it leads you to a hole in the ground, it’s a yellowjacket.
Once you know the location of the nest, extermination is easy. The Napa County Mosquito Abatement District offers a removal service to Napa County residents. If you feel the need to handle the task personally, there sprays and traps you can try. If the yellowjackets have nested in the ground (common in Napa County), you can place a bowl over the entrance to their hive. Do this early in the morning, when the wasps are still slow and sleepy.
Yellowjackets do not dig their own holes but instead move into ones left behind by burrowing animals. Blocking the entrance will lock them in and solve your problem. Alternately, you can spray insecticide or hot, soapy water down the hole. The risk of getting stung seems high with this method, however, so I don’t recommend it.
If you are at a loss as to what insects are buzzing around your garden and what, if anything, to do about it, remember that your local Master Gardeners are always happy to answer your questions.
Workshop: UC Master Gardeners of Napa County will host a workshop on “Healthy Fall and Winter Vegetables” on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at the UCCooperative Extension, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Create your own garden-to-table movement by growing veggies that thrive in cooler weather. From familiar lettuces to exotic Asian greens, from carrots to sugar snap peas, choices abound for fall, winter, and early spring dining. This hands-on workshop provides the essential growing tips that will guide you every step of the way, from planning and planting to harvest. Online registration (credit card only); mail-in/walk-in registration (check only or drop off cash payment).