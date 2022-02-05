Master Gardeners: The Napa Cauliflower Trials

In 2021 the Napa Master Gardeners’ field trials group decided to grow cauliflower, not just once but twice.

The first round got started in January with seeding into flats or pots; seeding for a fall/winter crop commenced in August. In addition, we grew out extra plants in the fall and gave them away to members of the public.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

We hoped to get firsthand experience to inform our book knowledge of growing cauliflower in the Napa Valley. We wondered if the plants would mature in the time stated on seed packets, whether spring or fall planting resulted in higher quality produce, and what challenges home gardeners might face in growing cauliflower.

Three varieties of cauliflower were chosen: Amazing, a standard white cauliflower; Graffiti, a purple variety; and Veronica, a pale green Romanesco type. Besides making it easy to tell which plants were which, we ended up with a colorful variety of mature cauliflower when they formed heads.

Cauliflower is a cool season crop. We timed sowing the seeds to have six-week-old plants for transplanting in early spring (mid-February) and again in mid-September. We figured the spring sowing would mature before it got too hot, and the fall/winter sowing would mature in December or January.

All of the plants were started from seed. There was excellent germination for all varieties with most sprouting within a week. When plants had a couple of true leaves, they were up-potted from cell packs into four-inch pots in order to have room to grow. Once seedlings had their first true leaves, a regular weekly dose of half-strength liquid fertilizer was helpful.

Seedlings need lots of light. Gardeners growing indoors used high quality grow lights. Some gardeners kept seedlings in protected outdoor locations to get maximum sunlight, bringing them indoors during extreme weather (frosty temperatures, heat waves or rain). By the time the seedlings were six or seven weeks old, they were a perfect size to transplant out into the garden beds.

Transplants were set out mid-February for the spring trial. These cool-season plants had no difficulty with our typical Napa early spring weather. Fall was a bit trickier, navigating hot spells to set plants into the ground in mid-September. Though it was warm then, the plants would grow out when the weather was cooler. Some of us shaded the plants during hot spells.

Cauliflower benefits from the use of fertilizer (following package directions) and being planted in full sun. Fertilized plants grew more luxuriantly and produced larger heads. Plants growing in shade were slower to produce and sometimes had smaller heads or did not produce at all. We also note that cauliflower plants are fairly large; they need to be planted 18 to 24 inches apart to grow to full size.

All of our cauliflower varieties came with “days to maturity” of 75 to 85 days, starting from when transplants were set into the ground. In the spring, the harvest seemed to meet that standard, with plants transplanted in February producing heads in (late) April and May. Fall transplants took significantly longer, most producing heads in January.

We surveyed members of the public who got free plants in the fall. About half were successful in getting a crop. While we weren’t able to follow up with each one individually, some of those who did not get a crop suspected that their plants were not getting enough sunlight.

Almost everyone mentioned aphids being present. They can be controlled with regular inspection of plants, especially the underside of leaves, and using a spray of water to wash them off. Two other insect pests are the cabbage looper and the imported cabbage worm. The looper is larvae from a moth; the cabbage worm is the larvae of a small white butterfly. Many gardeners used row cover to prevent these flying insects from reaching their plants to lay the eggs that hatch into the voracious larvae. For more about these pests we recommend the UC IPM website.

Birds can also be a problem for cauliflower, and the best strategy to prevent them from eating the leaves is a physical barrier such as row cover, cages, or netting.

For the home gardener, cauliflower can be a rewarding crop. Transplanted into the garden in February in full sun, most plants produced an edible head in May. Because one head is all you get, plants can then be removed making space for a warm season vegetable like zucchini. Fall-planted cauliflower heads up after a longer time in the ground, but is welcome in the winter months when leafy greens and roots dominate the vegetable patch.

We did not find significant differences in the quality of the cauliflower grown in different seasons. The Master Gardeners who grew plants in both seasons enjoyed the harvest and stated they were likely to grow cauliflower again. We did not have a consensus as to a favorite variety, but there was lots of pleasure found in the beautiful color of Graffiti (purple) and the fractal spiral of the Veronica.

All of our cauliflower ended up being delicious.