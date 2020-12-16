Master Gardeners: The versatile Ficus Benjamina

You have probably seen them in your doctor’s office or as shade trees as you walked down a street in some tropical town, or even as a small house plant at the florist. What are they? Ficus Benjamina or weeping fig. They can grow well in a shady spot or even in the house.

Ficus include the huge banyan trees on the Big Island of Hawaii, the fig tree you are growing in your garden for the fruit, rubber trees and the smaller ornamental ficus used as houseplants.

I have a large collection of ficus bonsai. Most of these are from trimmings taken as cuttings from my original trees.

Ficus root readily and right now I have one growing roots in my cloner, a device that washes the roots with water and stimulates them to grow. The ficus has been in the cloner less than two weeks and roots are sprouting.

The first ficus I purchased was at a nursery in Sebastopol and it was imported from China. It had been grown to be a bonsai. Then I began to find some ficus with narrow leaves or smaller leaves. These are called sports and they must be grown from cuttings for the leaves of the offspring to stay true to the parent. If grown from seed, the offspring may revert to the original leaf size. However, I have never had seeds on any of my plants. The leaves on most of the sports are much narrower than normal ficus leaves.