Master Gardeners: The world of the bumblebee

Most of us know quite a bit about honeybees and even other native bees. This summer I noticed quite a few bumblebees in my yard, and I was curious to learn more about them.

Worldwide, there are only 250 species of bumblebees; 26 are native to California. For comparison, California has 1,600 native species of bees (the world total is 3,600).

Like many other bee species, some bumblebees are also under threat. They can be threatened by human activities including habitat fragmentation, pesticide use, disease transmission, and loss of native flowers.

In June 2019 the California Department of Fish and Wildlife proposed four native bumblebee species for protection under the Endangered Species Act. They are Crotch’s bumblebee, Franklin’s bumblebee, Suckley cuckoo bumblebee, and western bumblebee. (Cuckoo bumblebees are more or less what you would expect: They invade the nests of other bumblebees, kill the queen and use the workers to rear their young.)

Like honeybees, bumblebees form colonies headed by a queen, but the colonies are much smaller, typically in the range of 50 to 400 individuals. Honeybee hives hold about 50,000 bees. The colony is formed by a queen, who burrows into the ground in the fall to overwinter and emerges in the spring to find a suitable nest site.