Master Gardeners: What's in your fertilizer?

Another option is to plant legumes (such as peas or beans), which fix nitrogen in the soil, or other cover crops. Cutting cover crops when they are still green and working them into the soil to decompose will add nitrogen to your soil.

Finally, potassium, which is found in potash, encourages flowering, both for ornamental and edible plants. Potassium keeps plants healthy by supporting photosynthesis and flower development. Leaf scorching, curling leaves, poor fruit production, as well as an overall sickly plant, may indicate a potassium deficiency. Kelp is an organic source of potassium, as are wood ashes from your fireplace.

When soil pH is between 6.5 and 7.5, most nutrients are available to plants. While Napa Valley soils are unlikely to have a pH problem, it makes sense to check the pH when your plant shows nutrient deficiencies.

If you’ve applied a balanced fertilizer but your plants are still not thriving, adjusting the soil pH with amendments may solve the problem. Resist the temptation to keep fertilizing because excess fertilizer can cause problems.