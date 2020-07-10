Napa County Master Gardeners: 25 years, and the questions keep coming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County turn 25 this year. It is hard to believe that Master Gardeners have been active in the county that long.

Dean Donaldson was the county farm advisor in 1995. He decided to launch the program to help relieve some of the demands on the UC Cooperative Extension office in Napa.

The Master Gardener program originated in Washington state in 1972 when the farm advisor there decided he was not able to handle all the calls from home gardeners. The advisor-trained volunteers were tasked with answering home gardener questions using research-based information.

Since that time, the program has spread to all 50 states, and Canada has adopted a similar program. In the U.S., Master Gardener programs operate under the auspices of land-grant universities, such as the University of California. Each California county manages its own program developed for the needs of its local home gardeners and climates.

There were 20 people in the first Napa County class. Every class since then has had between 19 and 25 students. At present, Napa County has 160 active certified Master Gardeners. More than 2,000 people have participated in the program since it began.