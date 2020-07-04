Napa County Master Gardeners: A citrus compendium

Citrus botany is complicated because plants in this genus readily interbreed and produce fertile offspring. The ancestral varieties of today’s common citrus are the pummelo (also spelled pomelo), mandarin and citron. All other varieties are hybrids of these three.

For example, botanists say that a grapefruit may be a cross of a pummelo and a sweet orange, and that a sweet orange originated as a cross between a mandarin and a pummelo. More recently, plant breeders crossed grapefruits with mandarins to create tangelos.

Although we consider them citrus, kumquats are part of a related genus, Fortunella. They are in the same family as citrus, and they, too, can interbreed with citrus.

Citrus trees are also unusual in that they can produce two types of embryos in the same seed: one from sexual reproduction and one from asexual reproduction. Citrus fruits can develop seeds as long as the flowers are pollinated; the flowers do not actually have to be fertilized by the pollen. Embryos resulting from asexual reproduction are duplicates of the parent. Embryos resulting from sexual reproduction have different traits.

If you sprout a citrus seed and more than one seedling develops, one is from a sexual embryo and the others from asexual embryos. Usually the weakest one is from the sexual embryo.