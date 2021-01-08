Napa County Master Gardeners: A guide to growing camellias

Someone once asked me if it was possible to grow a camellia from seed. Yes, it is possible, but seldom will it have the same flowers as the parent.

A neighbor of mine had a wonderful camellia with a beautiful flower. He kept taking the seeds and sprouting them. I have four bushes from these sprouts, and they are happy and healthy, but the flowers are plain. I call them “my Watsons” after my neighbor.

Many years ago, on a trip to the East Coast, I went to Charleston to see the oldest camellia plantation and the oldest camellia in the United States. Camellias arrived in Charleston in 1786. When I visited, the plant had seed pods on it and somehow one of the pods jumped into my pocket. I planted the seeds and one plant grew. It has since become a beautiful bonsai. But does it bloom? While pruning, I once saw evidence of a couple of blooms but never saw an actual flower. And I would expect any flowers to be plain.

The camellias available in nurseries are hybrids. The number of named camellias is around 20,000. The International Camellia Society published a registry of names, a project that required more than 30 years of research. I did not know that the tea plant (Camellia sinensis), which provides the leaves that people around the world brew daily, is a member of this family.