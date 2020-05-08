Napa County Master Gardeners: A subtle sign of spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When subtle signs of spring appear in mid to late February, I’m reminded that it’s time to start thinking about planting sweet peas. My spring garden is not complete without a row of these fragrant flowers recalling old-fashioned gardens of my youth.

Sweet pea is a flowering plant in the genus Lathyrus and in the Fabaceae family, so it is related to fava beans and other legumes. It is native to Sicily, Cyprus, southern Italy and the Aegean Islands.

The sweet pea became a floral sensation in the late Victorian era. In the language of flowers, a bouquet of sweet peas meant “good-bye” or “thank you for a lovely time.” English gardeners fondly call the sweet pea the “Queen of Annuals.”

Now, sweet peas are grown all over the world and found in every color of the rainbow except orange and yellow. Sweet peas bloom from spring to early summer and they prefer cool, moist soil.

Sweet peas can be started early indoors. To do so, place a dampened paper towel flat in a container. Spread the sweet pea seeds on the damp paper towel. Cover the container with plastic film and leave overnight. The next day the seeds should be moist. This process softens the seed coat and speeds up the sprouting process.