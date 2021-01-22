Napa County Master Gardeners: Amending your soil with manure

Another benefit of composting manure is that it stabilizes the nutrients, enabling a long, slow-release. Aging manure is not the same as composting it. Aging manure creates conditions that cause pathogens to decrease over time due to changes in moisture, temperature and nutrient availability. But pathogens are not actively killed by aging. Aging keeps them from reproducing, so populations slowly decline.

If you do want to use uncomposted manure in food gardens, then you should turn it into the soil at least 120 days before you plant crops that grow in or near the soil (such as root vegetables, but also plants such as strawberries) and 90 days before you plant trellised crops such as tomatoes or pole beans. Even if you’ve composted the manure, it’s best to wait 90 days after you add it to the soil to plant food crops in that bed.

Of course, you can always use uncomposted manure in flower beds as long as you don’t plan to eat the flowers. Be extra careful in washing vegetables from any garden beds containing uncomposted manure. People who are more susceptible to food-borne illness (including pregnant women, small children and people with compromised immune systems) should not eat uncooked vegetables from these areas.