Napa County Master Gardeners: Common gardening myths

Gardening myths can come from many sources. A fair number arise when information applicable to agriculture is misapplied to home gardens. Others are based on what seems like a logical extension of science.

Let’s take the myth of disinfecting or sealing pruning cuts. You can still easily find wound-sealing compound in garden-supply centers and online. At first glance, it seems like a really good idea to disinfect or cover an open pruning wound. After all, we know that disinfecting and covering our own wounds to keep out germs and dirt leads to better healing.

However, in the vast majority of cases, trees and other woody perennials heal better if the wound is left untreated. They form a natural callus that repels pathogens. Disinfecting the cut damages the tissue further, and studies show it leads to greater loss of tissue than not disinfecting. Sealing the cut seals in moisture and pathogens and prevents the callus from forming.

Another logical-sounding myth is that mulching with wood chips from tree trimmings could spread disease because the chipped trees may have been diseased. A related myth is that the chips might inhibit plant growth if they came from trees that exude allelopathic chemicals, compounds that inhibit other plants.