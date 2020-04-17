Napa County Master Gardeners: Consider the roots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As my garden helper and I pull weeds this spring — and there are so many — I look at the different roots of the various weeds. Some come out of the ground with feathery thin roots (known as fibrous roots) and others, which seem almost impossible to pull even in damp soil, have a long taproot. Just what are roots for, other than to anchor the plant to the soil?

Without roots, plants would be much like tumbleweeds blowing around in the wind. But roots do so much more than hold the plant in place.

All the water and minerals needed for the top of the plant to grow must travel through the roots. The process of photosynthesis, whereby leaves gather energy from the sun, relies on the roots to absorb water and minerals from the soil and transfer them to the leaves. This process ensures that the plant stays healthy and continues to grow. Plants that don’t get sufficient sunlight will often die from lack of photosynthesis.

When you look at a tree in the forest or garden, look at how far the branches reach from the trunk. In many cases, the roots extend beyond that space. In fact, redwood roots are invasive and travel well beyond the limbs. They regularly come up in my vegetable garden beds.