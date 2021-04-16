Napa County Master Gardeners: Experiments with beets

We had varied success with the three varieties but noted little difference in flavor. Detroit was rated a little higher in flavor and attractiveness. It also produced more and larger beets and was the variety most likely to be recommended to others. This is not surprising given that Detroit is one of the most widely grown and popular beet varieties.

Lutz received the lowest rating in almost all the categories and was the least likely to be recommended. It produced the fewest beets but rated highest in terms of leaf quality, which is consistent with its name, Lutz Green Leaf. If you particularly appreciate beet greens, this might be the variety to grow.

Boro was rated the most attractive (round and dark red) and had good pest resistance, but the yield was disappointing.

Although beets aren’t difficult to grow, issues can emerge that compromise the quality of roots and greens. The leaves are vulnerable to leaf miners. You may see the trails of these little pests as they eat tunnels through the leaves. The best remedy is to use row covers, especially when the leaves are young and tender. The leaves taste best at this point, too. You can time your thinning to make use of the young leaves.