Napa County Master Gardeners: Feeding a pickle obsession

Start seeds in fresh potting soil and rotate your cucumber planting sites every year to avoid the buildup of soil-borne pests and diseases. Plant cucumber seeds in 4-inch pots in early spring so you’ll have healthy seedlings ready to transplant when the weather warms. Plenty of compost and a handful of worm castings in garden beds provide these heavy feeders the nutrients they need to yield abundantly through the summer. When transplanting, space seedlings according to packet directions. If those little cucumber beetles that look like green lady bugs show up, squish them.

Cucumbers do well in 5-gallon pots if staked. They need daily watering and steady feeding since the roots are confined and depend on you for their nutrients and water. You can successfully grow a single cucumber plant of any type on a deck or patio with morning sun. Harvested often, this single plant will supply plenty of cucumbers for salads, soups and pickles. Some important advice: Always taste a small piece of a cucumber before adding the rest to a salad or soup. One bitter cucumber can ruin an entire dish.