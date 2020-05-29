Napa County Master Gardeners: Four ways to control weeds

Keep hoeing or removing weeds by hand throughout the growing season. If you’ve applied mulch, it’s usually easy to remove the relatively few weeds that sprout by hand.

Smothering weeds is simply another form of mulching known as sheet mulching. Cut back your weeds to six inches or less and cover the area with cardboard, overlapping the sheets by at least six inches. Apply mulch on top of the cardboard. The cardboard will break down in three to four months if you keep it moist, and it prevents annual weeds from returning.

Sheet mulching will also temporarily banish perennial weeds, but they may re-emerge after the cardboard has broken down. For me, sheet mulching is the fastest and easiest way to reclaim weedy areas.

To get rid of perennial weeds that are already established in your garden, you need to exhaust their food supply stored in their roots or other underground structures. Let them grow a bit, cut them back to below the ground surface, then let them grow a bit again. Don’t let them grow a lot because that could allow them to store more food. This process may take several years to work. If you have widespread perennial weeds (for example, Bermuda grass), you can repeatedly mow them close to the ground.

You might have noticed that I did not mention herbicides. They are truly a last resort and are usually not needed in home gardens. If you are growing your ornamentals, food plants and turf correctly, they will outperform most weeds. If you do have to use herbicides, follow the label directions carefully and use the least amount possible. However you tackle your weeds, just remember: they may be tough, but you’re a lot smarter.

