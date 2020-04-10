Napa County Master Gardeners: Gathering -- with trees and plants

When my mother-in-law moved into an apartment with a small, sunny balcony, we planted pots with seasonal flowers, and she delighted in watching blooms appear and change. She was able to water, nurture and care for her small pot garden easily. When I visited her, I would often find her snipping spent blossoms, watering or just sitting and observing the birds that came to investigate. Her little garden was a source of solace and joy.

What better time for us to get into our gardens and observe what is growing? Maybe you have shade trees or fruit trees, flowering shrubs or bushes that provide habitat for insects and bees. Perhaps, like me, you started seeds or young plants that you did not have time to care for and they failed.

No matter how your garden looks now, I encourage you to engage with it and try not to become overwhelmed. Focus your attention on a few containers, a single raised bed or a small plot of ground.

Before you plant, check out the soil. Is it soft and loamy? If not, find that pile of leaves and organic matter in the corner of your yard. Dig down several inches. If it has been sitting six months or more, you may find some dark, loose soil. Aha! Compost. Just what you need to mix into your planting area.