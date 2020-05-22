Napa County Master Gardeners: Get to know your weeds

Common edible weeds include purslane, dandelion, lamb’s quarters, nettles, fennel and chickweed. If you’re not sure what you’re looking at (you only know it’s not something you planted), you can use the weed identification tutorials and information on the University of California Integrated Pest Management (UC IPM) site. If you’re going to eat weeds (the ultimate revenge), use common sense. Never eat anything if you’re not totally certain you’ve identified it correctly.

Many weeds make good additions to your compost or can serve as mulch. Annual weeds that have not developed flowers can be chopped up and left in place, although in winter and in moist areas of your garden, you have to make sure they don’t re-root. You can also chop them and add them to your compost bin.

Those parts of perennial weeds that won’t re-sprout can also be added to compost or used as mulch. With perennial weeds, though, it’s important to know how they propagate so you don’t inadvertently spread a problem. If a perennial weed has not flowered, you can also let it dry out completely (think completely crispy and brown) and then put it into your compost.