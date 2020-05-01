Napa County Master Gardeners: Grow a bit of sunshine

Sunflowers produce a flower within three months of germination, and seeds typically ripen 30 to 45 days later. If you want to harvest some seeds, don’t wait until the flower starts to dry or the birds will likely harvest them for you.

You’ll need to cover the flowers from which you want to harvest seeds before the seeds mature. (Leave some flowers uncovered for the birds.) You can look for seeds forming inside the flower head and check the underside of the flower. The underside will turn from green to yellow and then brown as the flower matures. Cover the flowers with a material that permits air circulation (such as floating row cover, fine netting or cheesecloth) as they start to turn from green to yellow and tie the covering shut several inches below the flower.

Another recommended method is to simply cut the flowers when the back turns from green to deeply yellow and then put the seed heads in a dry, warm location to cure. Harvest sunflower seeds by cutting flower heads 4 to 12 inches down the stalk. (Cut below any covering to keep the mature seeds that have already fallen out of the flower head.)

If you have the room, you can grow a sunflower “house” for your kids or grandkids. Simply plant a double row of tall sunflowers in a circle that is large enough for the kids to sit in comfortably. Remember to leave an opening for them to get into their “house.” You’ve just created a great shady private space for them to enjoy all summer long. You can share the joy that sunflowers bring by growing some where neighbors can see them as they pass.

