Napa County Master Gardeners: Growing onions and garlic

Grow soft-neck varieties if you want to braid your garlic. While hard-neck garlic supposedly needs more cold weather to form bulbs, I’ve always succeeded with it in my Napa garden. With soft-neck types, you usually end up with a number of tiny cloves from the inner rows. I like to plant these in a container and harvest the leaves for green garlic in the spring. The leaves will be ready to enjoy long before your garlic bulbs have matured.

Hard-neck garlic plants send up scapes from their stalks. A scape is a thin green extension of the stalk that forms curls or twists and has a small bulbil, or swelling, near its end. Inside the bulbil are more than 100 tiny cloves that are genetically identical to the parent bulb. To focus growth on the garlic bulb you need to trim off the scapes. If you trim them before the tiny cloves form, you can use the scapes in recipes as you would green garlic.

Plant unpeeled garlic cloves, pointed end up, about one inch deep and four inches apart. Like onions, garlic plants like moist, fertile soil and are light feeders. In May or June, the leaves will begin to turn yellow, even with adequate watering. Taper off the watering, and when the leaves are at least 60 percent brown, your garlic will be ready to harvest.