Napa County Master Gardeners: Laying low with the bunchberry

The ones most popular in Napa County gardens are the Eastern dogwood (Cornus florida), Western dogwood (Cornus nuttallii) and red twig dogwood (Cornus alba ‘Elegantissima’). I especially love a small bush variety that was given to me many years ago by a nurseryman. I have taken many cuttings off the plant, but I have not been able to identify it. It grows about three feet tall and every spring puts out many blooms that look like a spray of stars.

Another dogwood growing in my garden is Cornelian cherry (Cornus mas), also known as European cornel or Cornelian cherry dogwood. I kept expecting the big white flowers on this tree but what finally appeared were small yellow flowers. None of these flowers have ever turned into fruit although I have read that it does produce small red berries. This tree grows vigorously and takes well to an annual severe pruning, which I often do during the summer months.

Dogwoods do not do well in either flooding areas or dry soils. They like fertile soil and will slowly die if not given the right conditions. Root rot from excess soil moisture is one of the most frequent causes of death. If soil does not drain properly, the roots rot and little can be done to correct this situation.