Napa County Master Gardeners: Managing your wisteria

As I sit down to write this article, my wisteria is in full stunning bloom. No leaves are present yet, but as the blooms fade, the leaves will appear.

This plant and cuttings from it have been in my family for many years. When we first moved to Napa, we lived in a Victorian downtown and this plant was growing up the side of the house. I took cuttings from it and one went to my mother’s home in Calistoga where it might still be growing. She moved to Napa and I gave her another, which grew very well in her new home. I took a cutting from that plant and planned to make a bonsai of it but eventually put it in the ground against a fence in my garden.

It continues to grow, and the only attention I give it is trimming it back in summer and winter. After each pruning in summer, when I take off the seed pods, it reblooms. It has bloomed up to four times in one summer. The rebloom is never as great as the first bloom of the year, but I enjoy seeing the flowers.

I also cut back any of the long stems that come out all over the plant. For all these years, it has continued to grow and flower without any fertilizer, water (apart from rain) or other attention. It seems to thrive on neglect.