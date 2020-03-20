Napa County Master Gardeners: Reap the health benefits of a garden

Notice the flowers, the insects, the birds, the movement of the plants. All of them will connect you to the here and now and help your worries fade away. You can go further by meditating or doing simple yoga or stretches in your garden, weather permitting. You can find great resources online for all of these activities. Or if you like to journal, consider sitting in the garden while doing so. It will make this quiet time even more restorative. Or you can simply brew yourself a lovely cup of tea and take it outside to enjoy.

On the other hand, maybe you like to work off your anxiety through exercise. I’m sure that somewhere in your garden there are weeds to be pulled, plants to be pruned, or mulch to be applied. Each of these tasks is an opportunity to work off some stress. For me, getting the big weeds out is particularly satisfying.

It’s also helpful in these stressful times to keep making plans. Work on the design of your flower beds, or your vegetable planting schedule, or even consider a complete redo of your garden. Carefully planning your vegetable garden will maximize your yield, and a beautiful flower bed can deliver joy to many.