Napa County Master Gardeners: Reasons to let a tomato hornworm be

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tomato hornworm that so many gardeners detest has a beautiful future if we let it be. After a winter spent underground and when it is done with metamorphosis, it will become one of the loveliest and largest of the moth species.

We never get to see this moth because it flies only after dark. It is known as the sphinx moth or hummingbird moth. Some of them fly in a manner similar to the hummingbird.

During metamorphosis, a caterpillar transforms into a moth. The caterpillar’s internal parts liquefy, reform and a moth is born. The same happens to butterflies and it is one of miracles of nature.

I found three of these giant worms the other day munching happily on one of my tomato plants. They blend in very well with the plant, and they are as big as my finger.

I gently pulled them off and inspected their grinding mouth parts. Then I put them under a large overturned bowl with some tomato leaves and the tomato they had been chewing on. The bow is resting on the garden soil.

Most people get upset when they see hornworms on their tomato plants. I get excited. I hate losing my precious tomatoes to them. But by putting them in a container, I give them a chance to complete their life cycle.