Napa County Master Gardeners: Starting plants from seeds

Your biggest challenge will be making sure your seeds get enough light once they’ve sprouted. You can buy a fancy plant light, put together your own, or simply set seedlings outside in a protected location during the day. (Bring them back in at night.) When your seedlings are outside during the day, they’re getting accustomed to the harsher outside conditions and will suffer less transplant shock when you plant them into the ground.

Start fertilizing your indoor seedlings with half-strength liquid fertilizer when the first true leaves appear (the ones that look like the plant you’re growing). If you’ve grown your seedlings entirely indoors, you need to acclimate them to the tough outside world before you plant them in the ground. This is called “hardening off.”

Start by setting your seedlings outside for half the day in a shady area. Over the period of about a week, increase the amount of time they spend outside and the amount of direct sun they get, until they’re outside all day in the full sun. Then they’re ready to plant in the ground.

I have a few other tips for you to make your seed planting more successful. If you’re starting your seeds indoors, plant two seeds per pot or cell. That will greatly increase the odds that you’ll have at least one seed sprout. (If both sprout, pinch off the weaker sprout.) Use fresh seeds. They’re more likely to sprout and they’ll produce healthier plants. Finally, get your irrigation and any structures such as a trellis set up before you plant your seeds or seedlings. It’s much easier than trying to install it later when you have to work around your plants. Trust me, I know.

The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County are volunteers who provide UC research-based information on home gardening and answer your questions. In keeping with current precautions and recommendations, Master Gardener in-person events and programs are canceled through the end of April.

