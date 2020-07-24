Napa County Master Gardeners: The blossoms of Brugmansias

Brugmansia no longer grow in their native areas, but because of their popularity, they have been introduced to many other areas. Some people theorize that the plants no longer grow in their native areas because the animal that spread their seeds is no longer in the area.

Brugmansia bloom in a variety of colors including white, yellow, pink, orange, green and red. Most of these plants are hybrids, bred for various flower colors and other traits. When a test plant produces a bloom in the desired color, it is reproduced by cuttings to ensure its offspring have the same traits and flower colors. Plants grown from open-pollinated seeds often revert to their native types.

I was surprised to learn that Brugmansia are in the Nightshade family, which includes potatoes, eggplants, peppers and tomatoes. Brugmansia are poisonous and should only be admired, not tasted. However, a tropical butterfly (Placidula euryanassa) feeds on the nectar, which makes the butterflies and their larvae taste bad to predators.

While Brugmansia are related to Datura, there are differences. Plant botanists have been debating and reclassifying these plants since the mid-1700s. Datura flowers turn up and Brugmansia blooms dangle.