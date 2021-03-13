Napa County Master Gardeners:The Great Tomato Sale is Coming

To many of us, nothing says “summer” like the taste of a just-picked tomato, right off the vine, still warm from the sun. In fact, this is probably why many homegrown tomatoes never make it into the house.
The University of California Master Gardeners of Napa are ready for all tomato lovers, with their annual tomato plant sale on April 9 through 11. It is the major fundraiser for the Master Gardeners, who put on workshops and classes and have an advice line for local home gardeners.
This year’s sale will be different from sales past. Because of COVID restrictions, customers will no longer stand in long lines for selection and payment. It will be a COVID-safe online sale, with orders taken from March 14 through April 7.
Customers will be given appointments for curbside pickup on April 9 through 11. They will bring a copy of their order sheet and UC Master Gardeners will drop the plants in the trunk of the car. For more information on how it will work, plus a list of the tomatoes for sale and descriptions, an order sheet, growing tips, a tracking sheet and more, go to napamg.ucanr.edu.
Master Gardeners provide the tracking sheet because we like to know about your successes and it gives us an idea what to order for the next sale. This year we are offering an assortment of 25 well-reviewed tomatoes. We have the classic red tomatoes, heirloom varieties, unusual colors, cherry tomatoes, and tomatoes for sauce and paste.
Longtime Master Gardener Jill Pahl is in charge of this year’s tomato sale, which includes growing 5,000-plus tomatoes. She said people are interested in the heirloom varieties. Many believe they have superior flavor and they are certainly harder to find in the stores.
For example, there have already been some inquiries about the Paul Robeson tomato, which is named after the great Black singer, scholar, actor, athlete, and civil rights activist. This is a dark, rich, brown tomato with red flesh. It is described as having “earthy, exotic” flavors and a good balance of sweetness and acid. It’s excellent for sandwiches and salads.
She added that the Master Gardeners brought back Yellow Brandywine for the sale. This is a large, golden tomato that has a rich flavor. It is beautiful looking in salads.
Jill also likes Mountain Merit for its size, flavor, and extreme disease resistance.
The Black Krim tomato has done well in Napa, and is always in demand. It comes from the Crimean peninsula near the Black Sea, hence its name. It is a full-flavored fruit with purplish-brown and red skin, will turn almost black with enough heat and sun, and has a smoky taste. This is an excellent all-round tomato.
Another dark heirloom tomato is the Cherokee Purple, which was created in Tennessee. This is a prolific bearer.
Chocolate Stripe, another heirloom, is mahogany colored with dark green stripes, and produces well into autumn.
Green Zebra and Marvel Stripe are more heat and drought-tolerant than some other varieties. Marvel Stripe is an heirloom from Oaxaca, Mexico. It is striking looking because of its yellow and red streaking, and has a wonderful sweet flavor. These tomatoes are big. Green Zebra also has excellent flavor. It has gold and green stripes, produces 3-inch size fruit and the plant can grow to six feet, so will need staking.
Jaune Flamme is a peachy-apricot-colored tomato developed in France. It has a fruity taste and is perfect for roasting or drying, which intensifies the sweetness.
Another unusual color is Watermelon. Weighing in at one to two pounds, it is a beautiful pink with scalloped edges. It needs to be staked or caged because the fruit is so heavy.
Berkeley Pink Tie-Dye and Summer of Love have variegated colors outside, and are spectacular when cut into slices.
Master Gardeners are also offering the classic round, red tomatoes. Ball’s Beefsteak is a big tomato. For this reason, it needs strong supports. This tomato matures early and is a good all-round tomato, frequently used in sandwiches.
Bloody Butcher is successful in Napa County. It is red through and through, and grows in clusters.
I grew Early Girl last year, and saw why it is a favorite. It can withstand somewhat cooler temperatures, is good for sauce or sandwiches, and is an excellent plain tomato.
Crimson Carmelo was developed in France especially for eating fresh. It has a sweet taste.
Celebrity is called the most disease-resistant tomato of all. It has excellent flavor, so is very popular.
Although almost any tomato can be turned into sauce, there are some that are particularly fleshy and thick-walled and work well for cooking. Gladiator, Roma, and San Marzano all hold up well and cooking emphasizes their deep, rich, sweet flavor.
Gladiator lives up to its name — it is large and robustly flavored, and is used for all manner of sauces and condiments. Roma is very disease resistant, and Marzano is the variety most often used in Italy for sauces. All are delicious. These plants are heavy bearers, and should be caged or staked.
Cherry tomatoes are the candy shop of tomato cultivation. They are usually only about an inch big, and are so pretty, like little jewels. For their size, they are intensely flavored. Cherry tomatoes make you realize that tomatoes are really a fruit.
Sun Gold is a Napa favorite. Even though I grew mine next to the kitchen door, they never got into the kitchen, because everyone ate them right off the plant.
The Master Gardeners are also offering Black Cherry (fleshy and sweet), Super Sweet 100 (tastes like it sounds), Juliet (a grape tomato), and Rapunzel. This last is named after the fairy tale heroine, because its stems are like long tresses, with the tomatoes adorning them. It is highly decorative, and the tomatoes are very good — and healthy — to eat.
These will be on sale starting on March 14. Go to napamg.ucanr.edu for more information. If you have any questions, write to napamgtomatoes@gmail.com.
