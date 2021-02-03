Napa County Master Gardeners: The Insect Apocalypse

I remember when my parents would go for a drive and the front of the car would be covered with dead bugs that had been hovering in the road. That doesn’t happen any longer. The dense populations of bugs have disappeared.

National Geographic magazine and Wings, the Xerces Society magazine, have run articles on the decline in insects. In fact, the Xerces Society is named after a small blue butterfly that lived in Golden Gate Park and went extinct some 80 years ago. The article in Wings mentioned the lack of bugs on the windshields of cars today and how, in the past, cars had to be washed after a long drive.

While this observation may seem minor, it is in fact a major indication of things to come. Many scientists are calling it “the insect apocalypse.” This phenomenon is considered to be a breakdown of our food chain. The bugs are at the start of the food chain and we are at the end.

Scientists believe that climate change and bug decline are connected, but bugs are also impacted by the loss of habitat and the pesticides and other chemicals used to grow crops and maintain landscapes.

The beloved monarch butterfly may soon be declared extinct in the western United States. In recent counts in the areas where they gather in the winter, there were no sightings at all.